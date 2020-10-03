High school roundup: Bradford girl v-ball outlasts Tremper again

The Bradford and Tremper girls volleyball teams waged another exciting Southeast Conference battle on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse, with the Red Devils prevailing in four sets, 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 27-25.
Bradford, which improved to 3-1, held off Tremper in five sets on Tuesday.
"Another tough match against Tremper," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "Classic crosstown rival match. These two matches have been mentally and physically exhausting.
"... Tremper plays with amazing energy and passion. We worked for everything."
Leading the Red Devils were Makayla Eckel (16 kills, five aces, 22 digs), Ally Eckel (37 digs, five aces), Riley Strelow (seven Kills, five blocks), Mallory Malone (32 assists, four aces, 11 digs) and Chloe Garofalo (12 digs).
The Trojans were led by Meghan Ignarski (13 kills, five blocks), Lauren Coshun (six kills, six blocks, two aces), Megan Jankowski (five kills, 23 digs) and Anna Hamm (30 digs).
"Again, we gave up a first set after leading almost the entire time, causing us to panic and do too much with the volleyball," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "In the third set, we found our groove and took some incredible swings. Our middles did a phenomenal job of setting the block, swinging aggressively and making it very difficult for Bradford to run a successful offense.
"...We are fighting for every single point. This team is a thrill to watch, and I am honored to be coaching such extraordinary young ladies both on and off the court."
Boys volleyball
Tremper 3, Bradford 0
The Trojans swept the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match at Tremper on Friday, 25-6, 25-10, 25-7.
Tremper was led by Kane Palmer (three aces, three kills, two blocks, 20 assists), Torin Byrnes (two aces, 15 kills, two blocks), Josh Krueger (two aces, eight kills), Ashton Valentine (two aces, five kills, two blocks) and Wyatt Modory (five kills, six blocks).
No stats were provided for the Red Devils.
Indian Trail 3, Oak Creek 0
The visiting Hawks swept the Knights in convincing fashion in an SEC match on Wednesday night, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21.
"That win felt good after losing to them in four frustrating games (the week before)," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "The guys had the focus and motivation to come back from that defeat and took care of business right from the start."
The Hawks were led by sophomore middle hitter Jackson Wilhelmson (five kills on five attempts), senior outside hitter Alvin Moreland (11 kills) and junior right side hitter Nathan Hill (nine kills).
Senior setter Chris Riemer distributed 33 assists, while junior outside hitter Zander Feudner and senior libero Jacob Bruns each tallied 10 digs.
Feudner also set a school record by serving 14 consecutive points to give the Hawks a 14-0 lead to start Game 2.
