High school roundup: Bradford girl v-ball outlasts Tremper again

"...We are fighting for every single point. This team is a thrill to watch, and I am honored to be coaching such extraordinary young ladies both on and off the court."

Boys volleyball

Tremper 3, Bradford 0

The Trojans swept the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match at Tremper on Friday, 25-6, 25-10, 25-7.

Tremper was led by Kane Palmer (three aces, three kills, two blocks, 20 assists), Torin Byrnes (two aces, 15 kills, two blocks), Josh Krueger (two aces, eight kills), Ashton Valentine (two aces, five kills, two blocks) and Wyatt Modory (five kills, six blocks).

No stats were provided for the Red Devils.

Indian Trail 3, Oak Creek 0

The visiting Hawks swept the Knights in convincing fashion in an SEC match on Wednesday night, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21.

"That win felt good after losing to them in four frustrating games (the week before)," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "The guys had the focus and motivation to come back from that defeat and took care of business right from the start."