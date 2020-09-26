High school roundup: Bradford girls v-ball gets SEC win

"We struggled to get anything going in this match," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "We were fortunate to get an early goal, but then made a number of mistakes that Dominican pounced on. The combination of mistakes and being down a number of players led to guys playing on their heels instead of playing in an aggressive, attacking fashion.

"On the positive side, a number of our younger players continue to get minutes and invaluable experience that should help us down the road."

Lake Country Lutheran 6, Christian Life 2

The visiting Eagles took an early lead when Kyle Shuman converted Micheal Oware's cross into the box two minutes into the match, but it was mostly Heritage Christian after that in the Midwest Classic Conference affair.

CLS did tie it at 2-2 when Ben Gutierrez set up a Florin Saris tally, but the Lightning scored three more goals by halftime to take a 5-2 advantage.

CLS coach Alan Krass commended the play of midfielder Nathan Bergman.

