High school roundup: Bradford girls v-ball sweeps Indian Trail

The Bradford girls volleyball team recorded a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 Southeast Conference sweep of Indian Trail on Tuesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

The Red Devils were led by Makayla Eckel (seven kills, two aces, nine digs), Nevaeh Thomas (six kills, one block), Mallory Malone (19 assists, 10 digs), Ally Eckel (three aces, 23 digs) and Chloe Garofalo (nine digs).

"(Tuesday) night was about what team could put pressure on the other by getting them out of system," said Bradford coach Kyle Yackley, whose team improved to 4-3. "Once there, who played better? We knew to give ourselves the best chance to win, we needed to get them out of system a lot.

"We did a good job of that from the service line. Our attackers had their best match in terms of hitting shots when we couldn’t terminate. What made this even better was this was a total team win. There are things we need to still be better at, and we will keep working on those at practice."

No stats were provided for Indian Trail.

The teams play each other again on Thursday night at Indian Trail.

Oak Creek 3, Tremper 0

The host Knights swept the Trojans in an SEC match on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9.