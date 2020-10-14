High school roundup: Bradford girls v-ball team sweeps Indian Trail

The Bradford girls volleyball team recorded a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 Southeast Conference sweep of Indian Trail on Tuesday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
The Red Devils were led by Makayla Eckel (seven kills, two aces, nine digs), Nevaeh Thomas (six kills, one block), Mallory Malone (19 assists, 10 digs), Ally Eckel (three aces, 23 digs) and Chloe Garofalo (nine digs).
"(Tuesday) night was about what team could put pressure on the other by getting them out of system," said Bradford coach Kyle Yackley, whose team improved to 4-3. "Once there, who played better? We knew to give ourselves the best chance to win, we needed to get them out of system a lot.
"We did a good job of that from the service line. Our attackers had their best match in terms of hitting shots when we couldn’t terminate. What made this even better was this was a total team win. There are things we need to still be better at, and we will keep working on those at practice."
No stats were provided for Indian Trail.
The teams play each other again on Thursday night at Indian Trail.
Oak Creek 3, Tremper 0
The host Knights swept the Trojans in an SEC match on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9.
Leading Tremper were senior middle hitter Lauren Coshun (five kills, one ace), junior outside hitter Megan Jankowski (two kills, five digs) and senior setter Brooke Clements (nine assists).
"Oak Creek is a solid team, causing us to panic and struggle to do anything with the ball," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We did not look like ourselves out there. We were just going through the motions. We had no defensive intensity, no execution at the service line or attack line and no passion for the game.
"We rolled over and let them take it from us. Collectively, we had over 40 errors. All they had to do was serve. There is lots of work to do before Thursday's match (at home against Oak Creek). Hopefully everyone dials in for round two."
St. Joseph 3, Greendale Martin Luther 0
The host Lancers swept the Spartans, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19, in a Metro Classic Conference match at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Marti Harrington totaled nine kills and 11 digs to lead St. Joseph, Tori Schuler had eight kills and 10 digs, Shea Paxton notched five kills, Sydney Antonneau tallied 14 digs and Ellie Schuler passed out 26 assists.
“We executed our serving game great and we were able to mix up our offense effectively to help lead us to a victory," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Burlington 3, Central 0
The host Falcons battled the state-ranked Demons on Tuesday, but Burlington — ranked No. 6 in Division-1 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll — notched a 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 Southern Lakes Conference win.
"I thought we did a great job serving. We were able to get Burlington out of system but were unable to convert on those volleys," Central coach Megan Awe said. "Defensively, we did a good job as well, (but) we struggled to finish at the net. Burlington has a dominant front row, and when we didn't put pressure on them, they were able to use their strong middles."
Central was led by Lauren Foerster (12 kills, one ace, 12 digs), Sydney Selburg (14 assists, one ace, one block), Karis Bridleman (four kills, one ace) and Abby Conrad (10 digs).
Boys volleyball
Tremper def. Oak Creek
The host Trojans defeated the Knights in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday.
No game scores were provided.
Tremper was led by Kane Palmer (two kills, 28 assists, two aces), Torin Byrnes (12 kills, three blocks), Josh Krueger (10 kills, four blocks), Ashton Valentine (four kills, five blocks) and Wyatt Modory (two aces, five blocks).
"I'm pleased with the energy the boys bring to the games and practices," Tremper coach Justice Morgan said. "We started off slow in the first set and Oak Creek took advantage of that, but this team is resilient and doesn't let up.
"We're looking forward to playing (at) Oak Creek again Thursday and hosting Indian Trail (on) Friday in a long-anticipated rematch."
Wilmot 3, Burlington 0
The visiting Panthers swept the Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13.
No further details were provided for Wilmot.
