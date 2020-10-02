High school roundup: Bradford's Litkey advances to girls golf sectionals

Bradford sophomore Ava Litkey snagged an individual sectional qualifying spot out of a WIAA Division-1 girls golf regional Thursday at the Ives Grove Links White and Blue Courses in Sturtevant.
Litkey shot a 92, staying consistent with a 46 on each nine, to advance to a Tuesday sectional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.
Brookfield Central won the team regional title with a 318, while Franklin (344), Oak Creek (359) and New Berlin Eisenhower/West (368) were also among the top four programs that advanced to sectionals as a team.
Tremper, meanwhile, carded a 474 to place eighth in the eight-team field.
Competing for the Trojans were senior Katie Peltz (107, 55-52), freshman Rebecca Susmilch (114, 59-55), senior Madison Kushner (118, 62-56) and sophomore Josephina Troha (135, 70-65).
Bradford had two individuals compete in the regional in addition to Litkey, as senior Mia Prince carded a 98 (47-51) and junior Skyler Battersby shot a 136 (68-68).
Boys soccer
Tremper 4, Bradford 1
James Olsen and Aiden Schwalbe scored in the first half to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead, then Alex Rameriez and Vincent Bennage tallied goals in the second half in a Southeast Conference match Thursday at Ameche Field.
Schwalbe and Rameriez also picked up assists in the first half, as Tremper notched its second win over its crosstown rival in as many tries this week.
Bradford got on the board with an Erick Villalobos goal off a Nakeo Romanovic assist in the 76 minute.
"The effort the team showed on the field was outstanding," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "The final score didn't reflect the flow of the game. We were able to possess the ball throughout the game but couldn't finish a few good opportunities in front of the net."
Indian Trail 3, Franklin 2
Junior Efrain Ramirez and senior Sean Robinson teamed up nicely for the Hawks, as Robinson assisted a pair of Ramirez goals in the first half in an SEC match Thursday at Franklin.
Sophomore David Chon then punched home a rebound after sophomore Angel Ortega hit the post in the 54th minute to give Indian Trail a 3-1 lead and some breathing room.
Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent had high praise for Robinson's assists to Ramirez, the first a free kick and the second a bender that went around a defender and found Ramirez in stride.
"I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a ball like Sean's second pass out of a high school player," Laurent said. "I mean, that ball had a homing device set for Efrain's right boot and came from 35 yards away."
Laurent also praised the play of Tommy Marhefka and Alex Gutierrez at midfield, Logan Schultz, Joel Perez and Ryan Lemay on defense and Joey Kositzke and Eric Dominguez on the attack.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 5, St. Joseph 1
Playing each other in a Metro Classic Conference match for the second time in five days, the Knights defeated the Lancers on Thursday in the first event of the season to feature spectators at Ameche Field.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said the Lancers had several offensive chances in the first 25 minutes but couldn't find the net, then Dominican capitalized to take a 2-0 halftime lead.
Andrea Alia got St. Joseph within 2-1 with a goal in the 58th minute, but the Knights scored three more unanswered.
"All the credit has to go to Dominican for the way they played and controlled the match," Gino Alia said. "An early goal would have gone a long way for us. We created a number of set pieces early but didn’t execute as we would have liked. From a defense perspective, we allowed them to transition and counter too easily, and that's what the score reflects."
Girls volleyball
Elkhorn 3, Central 2
The Elks nipped the host Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Central was led by Lauren Foerster (23 kills, two aces, 18 digs), Olivia Webers (14 kills, two aces, 15 digs), Abby Conrad (18 digs) and Sydney Selburg (seven aces, 42 assists).
"It is hard to lose by such small margins in all sets," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We gave up way too many points at the service line. We struggled to make adjustments there, and it cost us in the end. We need to do a better job adjusting in matches. It’s a learning curve, and we will take this lesson and move forward."
