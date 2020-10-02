High school roundup: Bradford's Litkey advances to girls golf sectionals

Schwalbe and Rameriez also picked up assists in the first half, as Tremper notched its second win over its crosstown rival in as many tries this week.

Bradford got on the board with an Erick Villalobos goal off a Nakeo Romanovic assist in the 76 minute.

"The effort the team showed on the field was outstanding," Bradford coach Scott Wolf said. "The final score didn't reflect the flow of the game. We were able to possess the ball throughout the game but couldn't finish a few good opportunities in front of the net."

Indian Trail 3, Franklin 2

Junior Efrain Ramirez and senior Sean Robinson teamed up nicely for the Hawks, as Robinson assisted a pair of Ramirez goals in the first half in an SEC match Thursday at Franklin.

Sophomore David Chon then punched home a rebound after sophomore Angel Ortega hit the post in the 54th minute to give Indian Trail a 3-1 lead and some breathing room.

Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent had high praise for Robinson's assists to Ramirez, the first a free kick and the second a bender that went around a defender and found Ramirez in stride.