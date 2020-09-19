High school roundup: Central boys XC third at Angel Invitational

The Trojans had a girls team score of 22, while the Hawks totaled 33 points. The Red Devils did not have a girls team score.

Girls golf

Mee-Kwon Mash-Up

Central claimed perhaps its most impressive victory of the season, winning the high-powered five-team meet at Mee-Kwon Golf Club in Mequon on Friday.

The Falcons, ranked No. 9 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, fired a team total of 340 to defeat top-ranked Brookfield Central by seven strokes. Brookfield Central played its varsity reserve golfers in Friday's meet, however.

Green Bay Notre Dame was third at 356, Brookfield East was fourth at 367 and Menomonee Falls placed fifth at 371. Notre Dame and Brookfield East both received votes in the latest state poll.

Kate Walker fired an 82 (43-39) to lead the Falcons, while Elle O'Reilly shot an 84 (41-43), Kylie Walker carded an 85 (42-45) and Chloe Brown shot an 89 (44-45).

Jalyn Warren carded a 92 (46-51) and Taya Witt shot a 109 (55-54) for the Falcons, but only the top four scores were counted in the team standings.