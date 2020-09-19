High school roundup: Central boys XC third at Angel Invitational

Led by top-15 finishes from junior Daniel Koffen and senior Dylan Hartnek, the Central boys cross country team placed third among five teams in the Divison-1 field Saturday in the Angel Invitational, hosted by Racine St. Catherine's at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Koffen posted a time of 17 minutes, 52.1 seconds to place 13th, while Hartnek was right behind him in 14th at 17:52.4.
The Falcons totaled 86 points, behind Division-1 boys champion Wisconsin Lutheran's 17 and Brookfield Central's 45.
Also scoring for Central were sophomore Lucas Sternberg (18th, 18:09.5), senior Frank Quinones (23rd, 18:49.5) and freshman Travis Verhaalen (25th, 18:55).
Wisconsin Lutheran finished one-two-three in the boys field, with sophomore Silas Ebeling placing first in 17:11.8 among 64 finishers.
In the Division-1 girls field, Central placed fifth out of five teams with 121 points.
Junior Arianna Eiler led the Falcons with a 16th-place finish in 21:54.9. Also scoring for Central were freshman Abbey Hart (17th, 22:03.9), freshman Margaret Gillmore (39th, 24:21.8), freshman Audrey Zeller (32nd, 25:15.1) and freshman Julia MacIntyre (25:37.3).
Oak Creek junior Isabela Ross was the top Division-1 girls runner among 62 finishers in 18:51.8, while Brookfield Central won the girls team title with 25 points.
Port Washington junior Mason Raasch won the Division-2 boys individual title in 17:34.5 and Port Washington captured the Division-2 boys team title, too. Greendale Martin Luther junior Sophia Moravec took home the Division-2 individual girls title in 20:08.09 and Port Washington also won the Division-2 girls team title.
Kenosha Triangular No. 2
Indian Trail won the boys team title and Tremper won the girls team title in the second triangular meet between Kenosha's Southeast Conference teams on Friday at Lincoln Park.
In the boys field, Indian Trail junior Keegan Meier claimed the individual title with a time of 17:13.
Indian Trail junior Chad Helmke (17:33), Tremper senior Nathan Jackson (17:36), Tremper senior Owen West (17:41) and Bradford freshman Zackery Meyer (17:53) rounded out the top five.
The Hawks scored 30 points to top the boys team standings, followed by the Trojans (35) and the Red Devils (59).
In the girls field, Indian Trail senior Addie Monk claimed the individual title in 20:41.
Rounding out the top five were Tremper junior Jayden Ingram (20:55), Tremper freshman Tess Callahan (21:19), Tremper junior Faith Marschel (21:29) and Bradford senior Maya Herzog (21:37).
The Trojans had a girls team score of 22, while the Hawks totaled 33 points. The Red Devils did not have a girls team score.
Girls golf
Mee-Kwon Mash-Up
Central claimed perhaps its most impressive victory of the season, winning the high-powered five-team meet at Mee-Kwon Golf Club in Mequon on Friday.
The Falcons, ranked No. 9 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, fired a team total of 340 to defeat top-ranked Brookfield Central by seven strokes. Brookfield Central played its varsity reserve golfers in Friday's meet, however.
Green Bay Notre Dame was third at 356, Brookfield East was fourth at 367 and Menomonee Falls placed fifth at 371. Notre Dame and Brookfield East both received votes in the latest state poll.
Kate Walker fired an 82 (43-39) to lead the Falcons, while Elle O'Reilly shot an 84 (41-43), Kylie Walker carded an 85 (42-45) and Chloe Brown shot an 89 (44-45).
Jalyn Warren carded a 92 (46-51) and Taya Witt shot a 109 (55-54) for the Falcons, but only the top four scores were counted in the team standings.
Brookfield East's Madison Haugen claimed medalist honors with a 79 (40-39), while Notre Dame's Grace Durkin (39-43) and Menomonee Falls' Lily Pietz (41-41) made it a three-way tie for second with Kate Walker at 82.
Girls tennis
Tremper 6, Racine Case 1
The Trojans won the Southeast Conference match this week.
Winning at singles for Tremper were Izzy Gentz (No. 2), Courtney Wood (No. 3) and Anna McCormick (No. 4). Winning at doubles were Lucia Richer and Isabella Deimhauser (No. 1), Allison Renner and Isabella Capodarco (No. 2) and Jordan Ichen and Drue DeBettignies (No. 3).
Naomi Donkor also competed for the Trojans at No. 1 singles.
Lake Geneva Badger 5, Central 2
The visiting Badgers won the Southern Lakes Conference match on Thursday.
Claiming victories for Central were Chloe Alcalde at No. 2 singles and Emily Wermeling and Alexandra Wells at No. 1 doubles.
Tristin Jantz (No. 1), Christina Ekkela (No. 3) and Morgan Chyla (No. 4) also played for the Falcons in singles, while Makayla Millhouse and Delaney Hawkins (No. 2) and Ava Bridleman and Hawkins (No. 3) did so in doubles.
