High school roundup: Central girls golf team sets record

The Central girls golf team established a school record for away meets Wednesday when it fired a 167 to defeat Elkhorn in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn.
Kate Walker led the Falcons by firing a 38 to win medalist honors, Kylie Walker and Elle O'Reilly each shot a 42 and Carly Lois carded a 45. Jalyn Warren added a 52, but only the top four scores are counted in team totals.
Additionally, two more Central players broke 50 in the JV match, with Kat Van Kammen and Chloe Brown shooting a 48.
Afton Malvitz led Elkhorn's varsity team, which shot a total of 211, with a 45.
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 5, Greendale Martin Luther 2
The visiting Lancers won all four singles flights and one of three doubles flights to capture a Metro Classic Conference dual match on Wednesday.
Winning at singles for St. Joseph were Hannah Altergott (No. 1), Casey Meyer (No. 2), Elise Herron (No. 3) and Lauren Palmieri (No. 4). Winning at doubles were Maddie Leinenweber and Katie Leinenweber (No. 1).
Also competing in doubles for the Lancers were Grace Boyd and Madeline Lucci (No. 2) and Kamryn Hoppe and Alexa Alvarez (No. 3).
Boys soccer
St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph 0
The visiting Lancers dropped their Metro Classic Conference and season opener on Wednesday.
Thomas More scored in the 30th and 45th minutes to take a 2-0 halftime lead before a scoreless second half.
"We did a number of good things in our first match and also learned where we need to improve," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "They capitalized on two of our mistakes, one literally seconds before halftime. Oftentimes that can be a precursor to the floodgates opening, but our boys responded well in the second half.
"Our younger players held their own against some experienced players, and we just need to keep working, building and learning one match at a time."
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!