 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school roundup: Central girls golf team sets record
View Comments
High School Roundup

High school roundup: Central girls golf team sets record

{{featured_button_text}}
Sports banner

The Central girls golf team established a school record for away meets Wednesday when it fired a 167 to defeat Elkhorn in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn.

Kate Walker led the Falcons by firing a 38 to win medalist honors, Kylie Walker and Elle O'Reilly each shot a 42 and Carly Lois carded a 45. Jalyn Warren added a 52, but only the top four scores are counted in team totals.

Additionally, two more Central players broke 50 in the JV match, with Kat Van Kammen and Chloe Brown shooting a 48.

Afton Malvitz led Elkhorn's varsity team, which shot a total of 211, with a 45.

Girls tennis

St. Joseph 5, Greendale Martin Luther 2

The visiting Lancers won all four singles flights and one of three doubles flights to capture a Metro Classic Conference dual match on Wednesday.

Winning at singles for St. Joseph were Hannah Altergott (No. 1), Casey Meyer (No. 2), Elise Herron (No. 3) and Lauren Palmieri (No. 4). Winning at doubles were Maddie Leinenweber and Katie Leinenweber (No. 1).

Also competing in doubles for the Lancers were Grace Boyd and Madeline Lucci (No. 2) and Kamryn Hoppe and Alexa Alvarez (No. 3).

Boys soccer

St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph 0

The visiting Lancers dropped their Metro Classic Conference and season opener on Wednesday.

Thomas More scored in the 30th and 45th minutes to take a 2-0 halftime lead before a scoreless second half.

"We did a number of good things in our first match and also learned where we need to improve," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "They capitalized on two of our mistakes, one literally seconds before halftime. Oftentimes that can be a precursor to the floodgates opening, but our boys responded well in the second half.

"Our younger players held their own against some experienced players, and we just need to keep working, building and learning one match at a time."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Leaders Preview November Races

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert