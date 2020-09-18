High school roundup: Indian Trail defeats Tremper in boys v-ball thriller

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indian Trail boys volleyball team rallied from behind during the fourth and fifth sets to win a crosstown thriller against Tremper, 17-25, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25, 17-15, on Thursday in the opening night of Southeast Conference action at Indian Trail.

"Whether it was picking up digs or keeping us in system in serve-receive, our passers kept the floor clean," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Then we put up a solid block against Tremper's top hitter and made them change their shots."

The Hawks were led by senior outside hitter Alvin Moreland and junior right side hitter Nathan Hill, who each tallied 17 kills. Senior setter Chris Riemer handed out 42 assists and added eight block assists alongside sophomore middle hitter Jackson Wilhelmson, who had 10 block assists. Senior Jack Binder notched three aces.

Defensively, senior libero Jacob Bruns had 22 digs.

"Not only was this a great team win, it was great to see us fight harder than I ever have when we were behind," Sharkey said.

No stats were submitted for Tremper.

Boys soccer

Indian Trail 3, Tremper 1