High school roundup: Indian Trail defeats Tremper in boys v-ball thriller

The Indian Trail boys volleyball team rallied from behind during the fourth and fifth sets to win a crosstown thriller against Tremper, 17-25, 25-22, 22-25, 27-25, 17-15, on Thursday in the opening night of Southeast Conference action at Indian Trail.
"Whether it was picking up digs or keeping us in system in serve-receive, our passers kept the floor clean," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Then we put up a solid block against Tremper's top hitter and made them change their shots."
The Hawks were led by senior outside hitter Alvin Moreland and junior right side hitter Nathan Hill, who each tallied 17 kills. Senior setter Chris Riemer handed out 42 assists and added eight block assists alongside sophomore middle hitter Jackson Wilhelmson, who had 10 block assists. Senior Jack Binder notched three aces.
Defensively, senior libero Jacob Bruns had 22 digs.
"Not only was this a great team win, it was great to see us fight harder than I ever have when we were behind," Sharkey said.
No stats were submitted for Tremper.
Boys soccer
Indian Trail 3, Tremper 1
The Hawks got the victory in a Southeast Conference and season opener Thursday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
David Chon had a goal and an assist for Indian Trail, which led 2-1 at halftime. Eric Dominguez and Oscar Almazan each scored a goal, while Sean Robinson had two assists.
James Olsen scored Tremper's goal on a penalty kick.
The teams were scheduled to play again Friday night at Ameche Field, after the News' press time.
Lake Geneva Badger 3, Central 1
The host Falcons dropped the Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Nolan Bruni scored in the 26th minute off a Petar Minic assist to give Central a 1-0 halftime lead, but Badger tallied three unanswered goals in the second half.
"We generated considerably more offense compared to our previous game, but there are still kinks to work out of the system," Central coach Jon Kao said. "Minic (a freshman) had an exceptional game, creating threats and establishing a dominant presence in the midfield."
Christian Life 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1
Led by Micheal Oware's two goals, the Eagles opened their season with a non-conference road win Thursday.
Oware beat a defender and scored in the 30th minute for CLS to tie the match, then he converted a crossing pass from Ben Gutierrez for the game-winner in the second half.
Wisconsin Lutheran got two penalty kicks in the first half, but one missed the net and the other was stopped by CLS goalkeeper David Sisson (eight saves).
"Overall it was a really great game," CLS coach Alan Krass said. "We played well for a first game of the season. Defenders Lucky Poalone and Caleb Stinespring had strong games, as well as midfielder Aiden Anderson."
Girls volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Racine Lutheran 0
The host Lancers swept the Metro Classic Conference match Thursday night, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15.
St. Joseph was led by Ellie Schuler (14 assists, five kills), Tori Schuler (21 kills), Sydney Antonneau (13 digs) and Marti Harrington (14 digs).
"We got in a good rhythm tonight and were able to execute our game plan effectively," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Lake Geneva Badger 3, Central 1
The Badgers defeated the visiting Falcons, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday.
Central was led by Olivia Webers (10 kills, eight digs, three aces), Lauren Foerster (eight kills, seven aces, eight digs), Sydney Selburg (22 assists, two aces) and Lexi Kuvshinikov (two blocks).
"Badger played aggressive at the net and had relentless defense," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We will learn from this match and grow as we prepare to bounce back for Saturday when we take on Union Grove at home."
