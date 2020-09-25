 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Roundup: Indian Trail girls v-ball beats Tremper
View Comments
High School Roundup

High School Roundup: Indian Trail girls v-ball beats Tremper

{{featured_button_text}}

The Indian Trail girls volleyball team notched a four-set victory, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, over Tremper in a Southeast Conference girls volleyball match on Wednesday at Tremper.

Bella Bratzke led Indian Trail with 19 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, while Alyssa Ray had 22 assists and nine aces and Avery Longrie added four blocks.

Leading Tremper were Brooke Lange (10 digs, five aces), Lauren Coshun (eight kills, four blocks), Megan Jankowksi (15 digs, five kills) and Kenzie Cope (13 digs, seven kills).

The teams split two matches over the season's opening two weeks, with the Trojans winning a five-setter at Indian Trail in their first meeting.

"We were unable to put the pieces together (Wednesday) and work as a team" Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We played afraid to win instead of scared to lose. ... We have learned the holes in our game and will use the next few practices to build mental toughness, focus and our ability to fight."

Girls tennis

Franklin 7, Tremper 0

The Sabers swept the host Trojans in a Southeast Conference match on Wednesday.

Playing for Tremper in singles were Izzy Gentz (No. 1), Lucia Richer (No. 2), Courtney Wood (No. 3) and Anna McCormick (No. 4).

Playing for Tremper in doubles were Naomi Donkor and Isabella Deimhauser (No. 1), Allison Renner and Isabella Capodarco (No. 2) and Jordan Ichen and Drue DeBettignies (No. 3).

Big Foot 7, St. Joseph 0

The visiting Lancers dropped the Wednesday match.

Playing for St. Joseph in singles were Hannah Altergott (No. 1), Casey Meyer (No. 2) and Lauren Palmieri (No. 3).

Playing for St. Joseph in doubles were Maddie Leinenweber and Elise Harron (No. 1), Grace Boyd and Madeline Lucci (No. 2) and Alexa Alvarez and Kamryn Hoppe (No. 3).

Indian Trail 7, Racine Case 0

The visiting Hawks won the Southeast Conference match on Wednesday.

Winning for Indian Trail at singles were Lainy Ristau (No. 1), Victoria Rizzo (No. 2), Kaitlyn Youngman (No. 3) and Olivia Robertson (No. 4).

Winning for Indian Trail at doubles were Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota (No. 1), Annelise Konicki and Eliza Robertson (No. 2) and Taylor Wilmot and Ella Carter (No. 3).

Indian Trail 6, Bradford 1

The Hawks won the Southeast Conference match, held on Sept. 17.

Winning for Indian Trail were Ristau (No. 1 singles), Rizzo (No. 2 singles), Youngman (No. 3 singles), Olivia Robertson (No. 4 singles), the team of Murawski and Kandrakota (No. 1 doubles) and the team of Konicki and Eliza Robertson (No. 2 doubles).

Bradford's duo of Hayden Kozner and Jullianna Torres won at No. 3 doubles.

Indian Trail 7, Racine Horlick/Park 0

Winning at singles for the Hawks in the match held on Sept. 16 were Ristau, Rizzo, Youngman and Olivia Robertson.

Winning at doubles were Murawski and Kandrakota and Konicki and Eliza Robertson.

Indian Trail 4, Oak Creek 0

The Hawks edged the Knights in an SEC match that was held on Sept. 15.

Winning for Indian Trail were Ristau (No. 1 singles), Rizzo (No. 2 singles), Youngman (No. 3 singles) and Olivia Robertson (No. 4 singles).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert