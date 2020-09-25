High School Roundup: Indian Trail girls v-ball beats Tremper

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indian Trail girls volleyball team notched a four-set victory, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, over Tremper in a Southeast Conference girls volleyball match on Wednesday at Tremper.

Bella Bratzke led Indian Trail with 19 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, while Alyssa Ray had 22 assists and nine aces and Avery Longrie added four blocks.

Leading Tremper were Brooke Lange (10 digs, five aces), Lauren Coshun (eight kills, four blocks), Megan Jankowksi (15 digs, five kills) and Kenzie Cope (13 digs, seven kills).

The teams split two matches over the season's opening two weeks, with the Trojans winning a five-setter at Indian Trail in their first meeting.

"We were unable to put the pieces together (Wednesday) and work as a team" Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We played afraid to win instead of scared to lose. ... We have learned the holes in our game and will use the next few practices to build mental toughness, focus and our ability to fight."

Girls tennis

Franklin 7, Tremper 0

The Sabers swept the host Trojans in a Southeast Conference match on Wednesday.