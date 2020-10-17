High school roundup: Indian Trail girls v-ball tops Bradford

"This is a good sign going into regionals."

Oak Creek 3, Tremper 0

The host Trojans dropped the SEC match Thursday, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14, but Tremper coach Ashley Pecha praised her team's effort.

"We came out strong, served aggressive and were able to get Oak Creek out of system," she said. "Our middles did a great job of tracking the hitter and slowing the ball down for our defensive to keep the play alive. We struggled a bit in serve-receive but worked hard to slide out quickly, giving us more time at the service line.

"Oak Creek is a tough team, and their conference wins are well deserved. We are ready to put the conference behind us and mentally prepare for the playoffs."

Leading the Trojans were Brooke Clements (four aces, two kills, 10 assists, six digs), Lauren Coshun (four kills, three digs) and Megan Jankowski (three kills, nine digs).

Seeded fifth, Tremper plays at fourth-seeded Central in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday.

Union Grove 3, Central 0

The visiting Falcons were swept in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.