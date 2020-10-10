High school roundup: Indian Trail sweeps SEC Cross Country Meet team titles

It's been an unusual Southeast Conference cross country season, but on Friday, eight boys programs and seven girls programs gathered at Grant Park in South Milwaukee for the conference meet.

And Indian Trail put on quite a performance.

The Hawks claimed both the boys and girls team titles, while junior Keegan Meier clocked in with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds to win the boys individual title.

In the girls field, sophomore Alissa Taylor led Indian trail with a fifth-place finish in 21:06.6.

"The athletes have overcome a lot this year, and (Friday) was a great overall day for our team," Indian Trail coach Brian Vanderhoef said. "They have been working hard in practice, and their efforts are showing.

"We know the subsectional later this month will be super close, so (Friday) is a big boost of confidence for our team."

In the boys team standings, the Hawks finished with 55 points to nip second-place Tremper, which tallied 70.

Oak Creek was third with 72 points, followed by Franklin (76), Bradford (137), Racine Case (146), Racine Park (163) and Racine Horlick (217).