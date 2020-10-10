High school roundup: Indian Trail sweeps SEC Cross Country Meet team titles

It's been an unusual Southeast Conference cross country season, but on Friday, eight boys programs and seven girls programs gathered at Grant Park in South Milwaukee for the conference meet.
And Indian Trail put on quite a performance.
The Hawks claimed both the boys and girls team titles, while junior Keegan Meier clocked in with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds to win the boys individual title.
In the girls field, sophomore Alissa Taylor led Indian trail with a fifth-place finish in 21:06.6.
"The athletes have overcome a lot this year, and (Friday) was a great overall day for our team," Indian Trail coach Brian Vanderhoef said. "They have been working hard in practice, and their efforts are showing.
"We know the subsectional later this month will be super close, so (Friday) is a big boost of confidence for our team."
In the boys team standings, the Hawks finished with 55 points to nip second-place Tremper, which tallied 70.
Oak Creek was third with 72 points, followed by Franklin (76), Bradford (137), Racine Case (146), Racine Park (163) and Racine Horlick (217).
In the girls team standings, Indian Trail barely clipped Tremper and Franklin for first place, finishing with 63 points to 66 apiece for the Trojans and Sabers.
Oak Creek was fourth with 72 points, Racine Case was fifth with 86, Bradford was sixth with 152 and Racine Horlick was seventh with 188.
Boys individual
With Meier finishing first, county runners had four top-10 finishes in the boys field.
Tremper senior Nathaniel Jackson finished third (17:14.7), Tremper senior Owen West placed sixth (17:27.6) and Bradford junior Noah Bliss placed 10th (17:44.4).
Also scoring for the Hawks were senior Logan Schultz (11th, 17:46.4), junior Chad Helmke (12th, 17:46.6), junior Nick Fonk (14th, 17:53.3) and junior Nick Klinkhammer (17th, 18:13.6).
Scoring for the Trojans in addition to Jackson and West were sophomore Nathan Johnson (13th, 17:48.3), sophomore Benjamin Rothove (23rd, 18:42.9) and senior Colin Mossman (25th, 18:46.4).
In addition to Bliss, the Red Devils received a top-20 finish from sophomore Zackery Meyer (19th, 18:24.4).
Girls individual
In the girls race, Tremper got a pair of top-five finishes, as freshman Tess Callahan placed third (20:52.5) and junior Faith Marschel was fourth (21:03.9).
Oak Creek junior Isabella Ross was the top girls finisher with a time of 18:49.3.
Scoring for the winning Hawks in addition to Taylor were senior Addie Monk (eighth, 21:16.3), junior Payton Scoggin (11th, 21:28.2), freshman Riya Patel (19th, 22:04) and freshman Grace Kozel (20th, 22:04.2).
Including Callahan and Marschel, the Trojans had four top-20 finishes, as senior Jamie Pena finished 16th (21:39) and senior Sofia Ricker placed 18th (21:54.4).
The Red Devils' top times came via senior Maya Herzog (22nd, 22:22.4) and sophomore Shelby Prince (23rd, 22:29.9).
Girls volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Whitefish Bay Dominican 0
The Lancers dispatched the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Friday, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20.
St. Joseph was led by Tori Schuler (28 kills, 29 digs), Marti Harrington (nine kills, 21 digs), Sydney Antonneau (19 digs) and Ellie Schuler (38 assists).
"This was our best game so far this season," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said. "The girls played scrappy defense and smart offense and really supported each other during the game."
Boys soccer
Christian Life 2, St. John's NW Military 0
The visiting Eagles notched a Midwest Classic Conference shutout victory on Friday.
Emmett Markesse scored on a Kyle Shuman assist to give CLS a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, then Michael Oware provided insurance in the second half by converting a through ball from Aiden Anderson.
David Sisson made seven saves in net, and CLS coach Alan Krass also praised the play of Lucky Polone at midfield and Nick Chavalou on defense.
