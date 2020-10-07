High school roundup: Litkey ties for 18th in girls golf sectional

 Skip to main content
High School Roundup

GOLF BRADFORD TREMPER

Bradford’s Ava Litkey tees off during a Southeast Conference meet last season. Litkey, now a sophomore, tied for 18th in a WIAA Division-1 girls golf sectional on Tuesday at Oakwood Park Golf Club in Franklin.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Bradford sophomore Ava Litkey had a strong showing in a WIAA Division-1 girls golf sectional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin on Tuesday, shooting a 91 (44-47) to tie for 18th in the 47-player field.

Litkey's score was just four strokes off the final individual qualifying score for the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament. Franklin senior Claire Fugate and Oak Creek senior Ellie Behring each shot an 87, with Fugate winning a playoff for the final qualifying spot.

Union Grove sophomore Norah Roberts and Sussex Hamilton junior Lauren Ambrookian earned the first two individual qualifying spots, while Arrowhead (333) and Brookfield Central (335) finished one-two in the team standings to advance to state as a team.

Cross country

WCHSA Cedarburg Invite

St. Joseph senior Rocco Matteucci won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 19.43 seconds on Monday at the Korb Sports Complex in Cedarburg.

Senior Hayden Dippel was second for the Lancers in 18:38.51, as St. Joseph finished first in the boys team standings with 30 points.

Also scoring for the St. Joseph boys were senior Joseph Istvanek (eighth, 19:28.54), junior Ethan Esposito (ninth, 19:28.54) and sophomore Aidan Mullen (10th, 19:31.88).

The St. Joseph girls team was second behind NEWCHAA Homeschool in the two-team standings with 42 points.

Scoring for the Lancers were freshman Stella Matteucci (seventh, 24:13.22), sophomore Hannah Shibilski (11th, 24:47.47), freshman Hannah Verbsky (14th, 26:08.27), freshman Abigail Russell (15th, 26:17.16) and senior Emma Getka (16th, 27:02.08).

