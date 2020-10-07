High school roundup: Tremper boys v-ball defeats Franklin

The Tremper boys volleyball team notched a four-set Southeast Conference victory over Franklin on Tuesday, winning by game scores of 25-12, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21.
"We played a hard-fought game against a great team in Franklin," Tremper coach Justice Morgan said. "They have an excellent coach, and I'm extremely proud of how the boys played, getting a well-deserved win. Our guys came together making big plays to stop a Franklin comeback, resulting in the victory for us."
Leading the Trojans were Kane Palmer (two aces, five kills, five blocks, 25 assists), Torin Byrnes (three aces, 15 kills, three blocks), Ashton Valentine (three kills, seven blocks), Josh Krueger (10 kills, two blocks) and Wyatt Modory (five blocks).
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 0
The visiting Knights swept the Red Devils in an SEC match, 25-9, 25-8, 25-19, at the Bradford Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Tyler Pariseau led Bradford with 10 assists, Cal Ovitt had four kills and Ben Massoglia added two kills
"We faced a solid Oak Creek team that took advantage of our team's lack of experience," Bradford coach Evan Winter said. "We have a dedicated group of athletes who improve every time they step on the court and have an incredible work ethic. They improved throughout the match and kept fighting until the very last point."
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 5, Racine Lutheran 0
The Lancers emerged with a shutout victory in a Metro Classic Conference match at the SCORe Complex in Franksville on Monday.
Andrew Alia scored three goals for the Lancers, while Phil Rizzitano had four assists in his return from injury. Tyler Michel and Adrian Vasquez added goals for St. Joseph and Keegan Bradley tallied the final assist.
The Lancers led 2-0 at halftime, with goalkeeper Robert Jenewein getting the shutout.
"It was great having players return to our lineup after being out for the past two weeks," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Phil Rizzitano had a nice match, and the return of seniors Matt Antony and Patrick Leconte added missing experience to our defensive back line.
"Now we need guys to develop chemistry, as well as game legs, and to do it over a short period of time. We have tough matches coming up, and hopefully we can stay healthy and build momentum down the stretch."
Central 3, Burlington 1
The host Falcons won the Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday in Paddock Lake.
Dominic Arturi scored Central's first goal off a Nolan Bruni assist in the fourth minute, Bruni scored in the 13th and Joey Pflug added one in the 32nd.
Central coach Jon Kao also cited the play of seniors Max Calzada and Jack Weis on defense, as well as Ashton Sumwalt and Andrei Kuvshinikov.
"It was great to get a win on Parent and Senior Night," Kao said. "With our shortened season it's been a challenge to get all of the cylinders firing, but we were able to get most of the going (Tuesday). ... I was very pleased that we could deliver a win."
