High school roundup: Tremper boys v-ball defeats Franklin

Boys soccer

St. Joseph 5, Racine Lutheran 0

The Lancers emerged with a shutout victory in a Metro Classic Conference match at the SCORe Complex in Franksville on Monday.

Andrew Alia scored three goals for the Lancers, while Phil Rizzitano had four assists in his return from injury. Tyler Michel and Adrian Vasquez added goals for St. Joseph and Keegan Bradley tallied the final assist.

The Lancers led 2-0 at halftime, with goalkeeper Robert Jenewein getting the shutout.

"It was great having players return to our lineup after being out for the past two weeks," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Phil Rizzitano had a nice match, and the return of seniors Matt Antony and Patrick Leconte added missing experience to our defensive back line.

"Now we need guys to develop chemistry, as well as game legs, and to do it over a short period of time. We have tough matches coming up, and hopefully we can stay healthy and build momentum down the stretch."

Central 3, Burlington 1

The host Falcons won the Southern Lakes Conference match on Tuesday in Paddock Lake.