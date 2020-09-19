High school roundup: Tremper outlasts Indian Trail in girls v-ball thriller

The Tremper girls volleyball team outlasted Indian Trail in five sets on Friday night at Indian Trail to win the Southeast Conference and season openers for both teams.
The Trojans won by game scores of 25-27, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Senior middle Lauren Coshun racked up 13 kills, six aces and two blocks to lead the Trojans, junior middle Meghan Ignarski had five kills and eight blocks and senior setter Brooke Clements totaled 31 assists and two aces.
"After being defeated in the first set by a few points, we were able to bounce back and fight," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We did not let our mental game affect our ability to perform. Throughout the five sets, our cheering, focus and passion set us above. We were able to minimize our mistakes and keep our heads up. Our defense and serve-receive did an excellent job of keeping the ball alive and giving our hitters the ability to attack.
"Indian Trail played really well. We know they will come back with a vengeance."
The Hawks were led by Bella Bratzke (18 kills), Sophia Menke (seven aces), Avery Longrie (five blocks) and Angelica Cuevas (21 assists).
Shoreland Lutheran 3, Racine St. Catherine's 0
The Pacers hosted the Angels in back-to-back Metro Classic Conference matches Thursday and Friday and earned a pair of sweeps.
On Friday, Shoreland won by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-8.
Bella Bratzke and Mia Johnson tallied 17 digs apiece for the Pacers, Natalie Brug had seven kills, Sarah Koestler added five kills, Savannah Lueck notched six aces and Madelyn Kassulke totaled three aces and 18 assists.
Boys soccer
Tremper 5, Indian Trail 1
The Trojans bounced back by defeating the Hawks in a Southeast Conference match at Ameche Field on Friday.
The teams split their home-and-home season-opening set after Indian Trail won at Jaskwhich Stadium on Thursday.
Vincent Bennage, one of the state's top seniors, scored three goals to lead Tremper on Friday, while James Olsen scored two after scoring one on Thursday.
No stats were provided for the Hawks.
St. Thomas More 1, St. Joseph 0
The Lancers controlled the entire match, according to coach Gino Alia, but suffered a tough Metro Classic Conference loss in Milwaukee on Friday night, their second loss to the Cavaliers in three days.
Alia said his team controlled play for 89 of 90 minutes, but after an injury stoppage that saw St. Joseph starting midfielder Phil Rizzitano leave the field with just over a minute left, St. Thomas More forced a turnover and scored on a breakaway to win the match.
St. Joseph had twice as many shots and earned 12 corner kicks, but junior forward Andrew Alia hit the post early on and the Lancers just couldn't score. Gino Alia cited the offensive play of senior Adrian Vasquez and the defensive work of Matt Schulte, Matt Antony and goalkeeper Robert Jenewein.
"This was one of those games where if it had played to a 0-0 draw, I would have felt bad for our kids given how well they played and how much they deserved the 'W,'" Alia said. "For it to turn into a loss the way it did makes it that much harder. But this is one of those character-building moments which the game of soccer, and sports in general, gives us and really can make us better."
Christian Life 2, Living Word Lutheran 1
Kyle Shurman's goal in the 20th minute and Micheal Oware's tally in the 28th gave the visiting Eagles a 2-0 lead, and they held on for the Midwest Classic Conference win to improve to 2-0 overall.
CLS outshot Living Word Lutheran, 32-1.
"We were very unlucky to not score in the second half," CLS coach Alan Krass said. "We were on the doorstep all day but couldn't put away another goal."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!