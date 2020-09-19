High school roundup: Tremper outlasts Indian Trail in girls v-ball thriller

St. Joseph had twice as many shots and earned 12 corner kicks, but junior forward Andrew Alia hit the post early on and the Lancers just couldn't score. Gino Alia cited the offensive play of senior Adrian Vasquez and the defensive work of Matt Schulte, Matt Antony and goalkeeper Robert Jenewein.

"This was one of those games where if it had played to a 0-0 draw, I would have felt bad for our kids given how well they played and how much they deserved the 'W,'" Alia said. "For it to turn into a loss the way it did makes it that much harder. But this is one of those character-building moments which the game of soccer, and sports in general, gives us and really can make us better."