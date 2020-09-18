High school roundup: Wilmot XC comes up big

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wilmot boys cross country team won the team title and the Panthers' Amber Blount was the top individual finisher in the girls field Thursday at the Duck Pond Invitational in Fontana.

It's the third straight year the Wilmot boys team has won at least one meet. The Panthers were led Thursday by sophomore Josh Melka, with freshman Cael Handorf and sophomores Kieran Kendall and Caleb Bruley close behind. Senior Gabe Handorf rounded out Wilmot's scoring.

Blount, meanwhile, won the girls title by finishing almost a minute ahead of the second-place runner. Senior Helena Gomez also medaled for Wilmot, while sophomores Emilee Olenick and Olivia Raymond rounded out the scoring for the girls.

The Panthers host a quad meet Thursday at the Highway C Sports Complex.

Girls tennis

St. Joseph 7, Whitefish Bay Dominican 0

The Lancers won every flight in the Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Tremper.

Winning at singles for St. Joseph were Hannah Altergott (No. 1), Casey Meyer (No. 2), Lauren Palmieri (No. 3) and Elise Harron (No. 4).