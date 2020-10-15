High school roundup

The Indian Trail boys volleyball team swept Bradford by scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-19 in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday night at Indian Trail.
The Hawks improved to 4-2 with the victory. They received the No. 2 seed in their WIAA sectional and host the Red Devils in regional play Oct. 23.
The teams also played Thursday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse, after the News' press time.
"It was a great to get a win over a big rival on our Senior Night, where all eight of our seniors made key contributions to the victory," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said of Tuesday's win.
The Hawks were led by senior setter Chris Riemer, who totaled 28 assists and five blocks.
"Chris did well distributing the ball to all of the athletes on the court, which made our offense unpredictable and kept Bradford guessing most of the night," Sharkey said.
Other statistical leaders for Indian Trail included Jacob Bruns (14 digs), Alvin Moreland (five kills), Tanner Johnson (five kills) and Jack Binder (two aces).
Despite his team falling to 0-7, Bradford coach Evan Winter was pleased with his team's effort.
"Indian Trail had a stellar match serving and running their offense," he said. "We had many moments of brilliance but are still fighting our own inexperience. Our defense was a highlight for our team for the match against a competitive team."
The Red Devils were led by Dan Vela (four kills), Caden Heise (three kills, three blocks), Tyler Pariseau (14 assists), Travis Carter (seven digs), Cal Ovitt (six digs) and Connor Cornelius (two blocks).
Boys soccer
Christian Life 5, Heritage Christian 2
Florin Saitis recorded his first career hat trick for the visiting Eagles in their Midwest Classic Conference victory on Wednesday.
Aiden Anderson opened the scoring in the 29th minute for CLS when he punched in a Michel Oware shot that had hit the post. Oware was then taken down in the box in the 23rd minute and Saitis converted the penalty kick.
Ben Gutierrez converted another PK in the 30th minute after a handball in the box, then after Heritage Christian cut the lead to 3-2, Saitis scored on a long shot in the 65th and headed in a corner kick from Anderson in the 68th to put the match away.
Goalkeeper David Sisson made five saves, and CLS coach Alan Krass praised the defensive play of Harley Riviera and Nick Chavoulev.
