High school roundup

The Indian Trail boys volleyball team swept Bradford by scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-19 in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday night at Indian Trail.

The Hawks improved to 4-2 with the victory. They received the No. 2 seed in their WIAA sectional and host the Red Devils in regional play Oct. 23.

The teams also played Thursday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse, after the News' press time.

"It was a great to get a win over a big rival on our Senior Night, where all eight of our seniors made key contributions to the victory," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said of Tuesday's win.

The Hawks were led by senior setter Chris Riemer, who totaled 28 assists and five blocks.

"Chris did well distributing the ball to all of the athletes on the court, which made our offense unpredictable and kept Bradford guessing most of the night," Sharkey said.

Other statistical leaders for Indian Trail included Jacob Bruns (14 digs), Alvin Moreland (five kills), Tanner Johnson (five kills) and Jack Binder (two aces).

Despite his team falling to 0-7, Bradford coach Evan Winter was pleased with his team's effort.