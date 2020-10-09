High school volleyball: Lancers secure home sweep

The St. Joseph girls volleyball team recorded a Metro Classic Conference sweep of Racine St. Catherine's, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16, on Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

The Lancers were led by Tori Schuler (12 kills, seven aces), Savannah Reed (three kills), Sydney Antonneau (seven digs), Elizabeth Sobczak (eight digs) and Madison Reed (11 assists).

"(Thursday) was our Senior Night, and the team came together and executed our serving game perfectly," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.

Franklin 3, Tremper 0

The Sabers picked up a Southeast Conference sweep at Tremper, 25-12, 25-10, 25-22, on Thursday.

Senior setter Lauren Coshun led the Trojans with three blocks, three kills and 13 assists, while senior outside hitter Kenzie Cope totaled five kills and four digs.

"We could not get anything going," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We came out hot and fell flat as soon as Franklin tied us. We tried a new lineup, which we knew could create some confusion or chaos.