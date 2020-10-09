High school volleyball: Lancers secure home sweep

The St. Joseph girls volleyball team recorded a Metro Classic Conference sweep of Racine St. Catherine's, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16, on Thursday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
The Lancers were led by Tori Schuler (12 kills, seven aces), Savannah Reed (three kills), Sydney Antonneau (seven digs), Elizabeth Sobczak (eight digs) and Madison Reed (11 assists).
"(Thursday) was our Senior Night, and the team came together and executed our serving game perfectly," St. Joseph coach Whitney Witthun said.
Franklin 3, Tremper 0
The Sabers picked up a Southeast Conference sweep at Tremper, 25-12, 25-10, 25-22, on Thursday.
Senior setter Lauren Coshun led the Trojans with three blocks, three kills and 13 assists, while senior outside hitter Kenzie Cope totaled five kills and four digs.
"We could not get anything going," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We came out hot and fell flat as soon as Franklin tied us. We tried a new lineup, which we knew could create some confusion or chaos.
"Regardless, the fundamentals stay the same, and we could not hack it. We could not execute the ball at the service line or the attack line. The third set was a much better fight, but it was too late. We have two matches left — we need our passion to stay alive."
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 0
The Knights swept the Red Devils, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19, in an SEC match at the Bradford Fieldhouse on Thursday, but Bradford coach Kyle Yackley still praised his team's play.
"If you look at us losing in four versus five the other night (against Oak Creek), you'd think we played worse," Yackley said. "But looking at the stats and the eye test shows we played high-level volleyball. We are going to re-energize ourselves heading into the last week of the regular season, followed by regionals."
Bradford was led by Makayla Eckel (14 Kills, 16 digs), Grace Hiegert (12 kills), Mallory Malone (32 assists) and Ally Eckel (37 digs).
Franklin 3, Indian Trail 0
The host Sabers swept the Hawks in an SEC match on Wednesday, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23.
Senior Bella Bratzke, who Indian Trail coach Ashley Kuehl called "unstoppable," led the Hawks with 17 kills and just one error on 32 swings.
Senior Sophia Menke had two big serving runs, Laney Hawley and Angelica Cuevas were part of four blocks, Bryanna Gonzalez passed out 17 assists, Lauren Balli notched 14 digs and Menke, Alyssa Ray and Bratzke had two aces apiece.
Boys
Tremper 3, Franklin 1
The host Trojans posted a 26-28, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 victory in an exciting Southeast Conference match on Thursday.
Leading the Trojans were Tristan Preuss (eight kills, five digs, two blocks), Torin Byrnes (18 kills, three aces, three digs, two blocks), Ashton Valentine (six kills, two blocks), Josh Krueger (10 Kills, two aces), Kane Palmer (48 assists, three aces), Wyatt Modory (six blocks) and Tanner Lundy (seven digs).
"They came out looking for the upset tonight, but our team rallied together to take back control of the game after being down a set," Tremper coach Justice Morgan said. "Our team has worked extremely hard in practice, and that paid off big with the win. I'm extremely proud of the way we've been playing.
"We're having fun out there playing our game. Even with no spectators in attendance, the energy my guys create is something special."
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 0
The host Knights swept the Red Devils in an SEC match Thursday, 25-17, 25-6, 25-15.
Cal Ovitt had five kills, five digs and three blocks to lead Bradford, Caden Heise totaled three blocks and three kills, Tyler Pariseau had three aces and seven assists, Travis Carter notched five digs and Ben Massoglia added three blocks.
"I was pleased with the improvement we had compared to Tuesday’s match against the same Oak Creek team," Bradford coach Evan Winter said. "We worked on a lot of struggle areas in practice, and it showed. We started off strong and are continuing to learn how to maintain momentum in a match."
