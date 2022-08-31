 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Highway 50 Paddock Lake segment overhaul prep work to start

  • 0

Work will begin this autumn to a segment of Wisconsin Highway 50, between 256th and 236th Avenues, in the Village of Paddock Lake. It is part of a $13 million contract.

Crews will begin the preparatory work ahead of next year’s upcoming construction activity. Prep work is set to begin the week of September 12, weather permitting. A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. is the prime contractor for the project.

Work will focus on the medians on opposite ends of the project and will construct temporary crossovers that will be utilized during 2023 construction.

Crews will also begin begin new retaining walls on the north side of the highway across from Westosha High School.

Inside single-lane closure in a spot location on both the eastern and western ends of the project will occur.

This prep work is scheduled for completion by mid-November. In early spring 2023, crews return to begin the 1.4-mile reconstruction of highway segment. To learn more, visit the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/paddock-lake/

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible! 3,000-year-old tomb unearthed in Peru

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert