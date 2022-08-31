Highway 50 Paddock Lake segment overhaul prep work to start

Work will begin this autumn to a segment of Wisconsin Highway 50, between 256th and 236th Avenues, in the Village of Paddock Lake. It is part of a $13 million contract.

Crews will begin the preparatory work ahead of next year’s upcoming construction activity. Prep work is set to begin the week of September 12, weather permitting. A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. is the prime contractor for the project.

Work will focus on the medians on opposite ends of the project and will construct temporary crossovers that will be utilized during 2023 construction.

Crews will also begin begin new retaining walls on the north side of the highway across from Westosha High School.

Inside single-lane closure in a spot location on both the eastern and western ends of the project will occur.

This prep work is scheduled for completion by mid-November. In early spring 2023, crews return to begin the 1.4-mile reconstruction of highway segment. To learn more, visit the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/paddock-lake/