Highway F relocation project to begin Monday

The relocation of a one-mile stretch of Highway F in Randall, from Highway O to 352nd Avenue, will begin Monday.

The $3.4 million project is designed to improve safety and capacity, according to project leaders; when complete, it will provide a new access point to Veteran’s Memorial Park.

It is a project that was identified nearly 25 years ago as part of the Regional Transportation System Plan, prior to the development of a new county park in the area. Results of the last census showed population has increased to a level that puts the highway in the Round Lake Beach Urbanized Area, a designation which makes 80% of the cost of the project eligible for federal funding.

Muhammad Adil, project leader, said Phase One of the project, which includes excavation and storm sewer work, will begin June 15 and be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.

Phase Two will begin immediately following and consists of constructing the new segment of highway featuring two, 12-foot lanes. It will require a posted detour which will utilize Highway P to the north of Highway F and Highway KD to the south.