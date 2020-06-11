Highway F relocation project to begin Monday

The relocation of a one-mile stretch of Highway F in Randall, from Highway O to 352nd Avenue, will begin Monday.
The $3.4 million project is designed to improve safety and capacity, according to project leaders; when complete, it will provide a new access point to Veteran’s Memorial Park.
It is a project that was identified nearly 25 years ago as part of the Regional Transportation System Plan, prior to the development of a new county park in the area. Results of the last census showed population has increased to a level that puts the highway in the Round Lake Beach Urbanized Area, a designation which makes 80% of the cost of the project eligible for federal funding.
Muhammad Adil, project leader, said Phase One of the project, which includes excavation and storm sewer work, will begin June 15 and be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.
Phase Two will begin immediately following and consists of constructing the new segment of highway featuring two, 12-foot lanes. It will require a posted detour which will utilize Highway P to the north of Highway F and Highway KD to the south.
Adil said the overall purpose is to address the safety and operational deficiencies of the Highway F corridor, improve safety and capacity, upgrade existing intersections, improve drainage and add a multi-use path.
All utilities will be relocated and access to homes and businesses in the project area will be maintained.
“We will work with business owners and residents to make sure we give them advance notice if we are working in the vicinity of their homes and businesses,” Adil said.
Garbage collection will be maintained during the project and no night work is anticipated.
It is a project that was met with local opposition when announced in 2015. The Randall Town Board approved a resolution objecting, and an online petition against the project was signed by more than 300 people.
A presentation on the project can be viewed at https://bit.ly/CTHF_vPIM_Presentation.
Rachel Andreoli, public involvement lead for the project, said residents can sign up for email notifications and project briefs and newsletters. Andreoli can be reached at rachel@devopr.com or 262-977-0234.
Adil can be reached at madil@ksinghengineering.com or 414-416-8617.
More information is available at www.kenoshacounty.org/504/Highways and project updates will also be posted on the Kenosha County Government Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!