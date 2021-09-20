Highway JB Fox River bridge remains closed after heavy truck traffic from U.S. 50 construction shows damage

Increased truck traffic on Highway JB as a result of Highway 50 construction work has damaged the bridge over the Fox River, resulting in what will be a long-term closure, according to Highway Director Clement Abongwa.

The road closed Sept. 2 at the bridge, located about a quarter-mile east of Highway 83 in the Town of Wheatland for “emergency bridge repairs.”

“Immediately prior to the closure of the bridge, we saw that there was severe deterioration on the bridge deck,” Abongwa said. “We then called in our bridge inspector, who conducted a prompt inspection and recommended the bridge remain closed until the deck is repaired or replaced.”

Abongwa said the deterioration on the deck is roughly four inches in depth in some places, and that about 75 percent of the rebar thickness in these areas is lost due to corrosion.

“This situation was developing slowly over time, but was likely exacerbated by increased truck traffic this summer due to the construction on Highway 50,” Abongwa said. “A bridge specialist is now looking at possible, cost-effective repair options. A plan should be determined by the end of September.”

