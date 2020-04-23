Highway S meeting audience concerned about effect on deliveries, small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As construction on Highway S has begun, Kenosha County’s largest road project ever, representatives fielded questions on the effect it will have on those who live there and travel it each day.

And on businesses — big and small.

During a virtual and interactive online presentation held Wednesday on the two-phase $30 million project that will transform the highway from two to four lanes, one participant asked what many want to know:

“Will Amazon be able to deliver my package with the roads closed?”

When it’s completed in the fall of 2021, Highway S will be a four-lane divided highway from Highway 31 to the East Frontage Road of I-94.

The first phase involves a 2-mile stretch of Highway S between Green Bay Road to the east to just west of Highway H (88th Avenue). The second phase, which will begin in mid-to-late spring, encompasses the 1.6-mile segment of Highway S that angles to the northwest at 38th Street near Amazon’s west driveway to the East Frontage Road.

“I know (package delivery) is a huge issue right now because everyone is getting everything through Amazon during COVID,” said project manager Brad Bacilek. “Yes, we will maintain access for delivery of packages.”