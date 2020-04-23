Highway S meeting audience concerned about effect on deliveries, small businesses

As construction on Highway S has begun, Kenosha County’s largest road project ever, representatives fielded questions on the effect it will have on those who live there and travel it each day.
And on businesses — big and small.
During a virtual and interactive online presentation held Wednesday on the two-phase $30 million project that will transform the highway from two to four lanes, one participant asked what many want to know:
“Will Amazon be able to deliver my package with the roads closed?”
When it’s completed in the fall of 2021, Highway S will be a four-lane divided highway from Highway 31 to the East Frontage Road of I-94.
The first phase involves a 2-mile stretch of Highway S between Green Bay Road to the east to just west of Highway H (88th Avenue). The second phase, which will begin in mid-to-late spring, encompasses the 1.6-mile segment of Highway S that angles to the northwest at 38th Street near Amazon’s west driveway to the East Frontage Road.
“I know (package delivery) is a huge issue right now because everyone is getting everything through Amazon during COVID,” said project manager Brad Bacilek. “Yes, we will maintain access for delivery of packages.”
During early first phase construction, drivers will be able to travel using the existing lanes of Highway S while two additional lanes are constructed to the north. Traffic will then switch to the north lanes as the existing lanes are reconstructed.
The initial phase also will include realignment of Highway EA, pavement resurfacing and median construction. A complete closure will be required during construction at the intersection with the railroad. A posted detour will divert traffic onto Highway H. Later, traffic will use westbound lanes while new east bound lanes are built next year.
Phase two will include the closing of Highway S from the East Frontage Road to 38th Street. Construction will include westbound lanes east of 38th Street north of the existing roadway, the entire segment of roadway. I-94 traffic will be detoured around construction accessing Highway 158 and Green Bay Road. Both phases are expected to be completed in late fall of 2021.
Bacilek also addressed concerns of small business owners.
“That’s a huge focus of our team … small businesses have enough challenges right now. We recognize that,” he said. “We’re going to make sure that during construction, there’s adequate signage.”
Businesses would receive directional sheets to be used on-site, on websites and social media.
“You can also hand them out to customers visiting you. We’ll also help with temporary business signage, directing drivers on how to get to your business,” said Rachel Andreoli, the project’s public involvement representative.
Property owners can expect to have utilities available throughout the project, and relocation of mailboxes, most of which will occur next year in the second phase.
He said driveway access to homes would be maintained with homeowners in coordination with Michels Corp., the contractor on the project.
The project also will include nighttime construction to build the intersection of highways S and H and at highways S and 31 for repaving.
“Construction has started. We’ve been working on the temporary signals,” Bacilek said.
Crews in “bucket trucks” have been working at highways S and H and Brumback Boulevard.
“It will be ramping up considerably over the next couple of weeks,” he said.
To watch the video of the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3cFoR5Z.
For slideshow documents, visit https://bit.ly/2XZEKjG.
