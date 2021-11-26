Highway Y/Highway A roundabout info meeting Dec. 1

SOMERS _ A public information meeting on a proposed single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Highway Y (22nd Avenue) and Highway A (Seventh Street), will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Somers Village Hall, 7511 12th Street.

An Open House format will be used at the meeting, which will be hosted by the Kenosha County Department of Public Works. There will not be a formal presentation. Attendees may stop in at their convenience to view exhibits, meet with project staff, ask questions and provide feedback.

The exhibits will show the recommended alternative with needed real estate acquisitions and the proposed detour routes during road construction. Kenosha County encourages property and business owners, interested citizens, and other stakeholders to attend the meeting and provide input. Temporary grading easements would also be required to construct the improvements.

The stated purpose of the project is to improve the safety of the intersection, which has an incident rate of 1.41 crashes per 1 million entering vehicles. This is higher than the statewide average of 1.0 for similar intersections, according to the meeting notice.

The study team has analyzed the alternatives and has selected the single-lane roundabout for implementation. It identified the following benefits of changing from a signalized intersection to a roundabout:

• There is less potential for head-on crashes and T-bone collisions are eliminated.

• Low travel speeds result in less severe crashes.

• It will make the intersection safer for novice users.

• It will reduce the size of sight triangles needed for users to see one another.

• It will reduce travel delays by 13 to 23%.

Real estate acquisition is slated to begin yet this year. Utility work is slated to begin in the summer of 2022 and construction is tentatively planned for 2023.

Citizens who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, have low vision or speech disabled may request an interpreter or assistance by contacting Caleb Manske at (262) 317-3332 or caleb.manske@raSmith.com or through the Wisconsin Relay System at 711.

