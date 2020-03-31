Hobby Lobby store in Kenosha ordered to close under COVID-19 decree

Kenosha police on Tuesday ordered a local arts and crafts store to close due to non-compliance for COVID-19 state orders for businesses deemed essential during the pandemic.

Hobby Lobby, 7014 Green Bay Road, Suite A, closed its doors after a police crime prevention unit visited the business during mid-afternoon, following a tip, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione.

Hobby Lobby was then ordered closed as it was not included as one of the 29 types of businesses deemed essential to remain in operation. The order to remain closed is effective until 8 a.m. April 24.

Hobby Lobby stores, despite similar orders in many states nationwide, have remained open or have re-opened in defiance of state of emergency laws in effect for the coronavirus.

“It’s apparently an issue everywhere,” she said.

Farchione said, typically, officers respond to a tip and investigate its legitimacy when it comes to alleged order violations. She said that on many occasions when tipsters have given information that a business is open, they’re actually closed.