Hobby Lobby store in Kenosha ordered to close under COVID-19 decree

Kenosha police on Tuesday ordered a local arts and crafts store to close due to non-compliance for COVID-19 state orders for businesses deemed essential during the pandemic.
Hobby Lobby, 7014 Green Bay Road, Suite A, closed its doors after a police crime prevention unit visited the business during mid-afternoon, following a tip, according to Lt. Desiree Farchione.
Hobby Lobby was then ordered closed as it was not included as one of the 29 types of businesses deemed essential to remain in operation. The order to remain closed is effective until 8 a.m. April 24.
Hobby Lobby stores, despite similar orders in many states nationwide, have remained open or have re-opened in defiance of state of emergency laws in effect for the coronavirus.
“It’s apparently an issue everywhere,” she said.
Farchione said, typically, officers respond to a tip and investigate its legitimacy when it comes to alleged order violations. She said that on many occasions when tipsters have given information that a business is open, they’re actually closed.
If for some reason the non-essential business in question is open and shouldn’t be, officers file reports, but are not citing them. The visits resulting from the tips are done as a courtesy to let them know about the change in the law.
“Then we ask them to shut it down,” she said. “Hobby Lobby was great with us.”
The reports are turned over to the City Attorney’s office, which has the discretion to review the cases for possible penalties. Under the order, penalties include as many as 30 days in prison or up to a $250 fine or both.
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.