Home sales take a nice upward leap into the new year.

Kenosha County realtors riding a few weeks of mild weather and the sales momentum generated in December, saw January sales leap upward to start the new year.
While realtors realized an increase in sales, home buyers saw higher prices that were caused by the short supply of houses.
January sales are a continuation of the increase that propelled 2019 home sales to equal those of the previous year.
At the conclusion of 2019, real estate professionals said the year was a good one and forecasted that 2020 would also be good because because of the surge in sales.
Kenosha County January sales rose 5.4% with 117 house transactions during the month, according to the latest statistics released by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“Thanks partially to a mild winter we started the year strong,” explained Mark Bourque, founder and co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate, 6040 39th Ave.
In Racine 165 houses were sold for a slight 1.2% increase over sales for the same month a year ago.
Statewide, 4,143 houses were sold last month, 8.9% more than for the same month a year ago.
County record for January median price
The median price for a house in Kenosha County was $180,000, $20,000 more or 12.5% higher than in January 2019.
Bourque noted the median price of $180,000 was the highest January median in history in Kenosha County.
Meanwhile in Racine County, the median price declined slightly from $159,900 to $159,500, according to the WRA.
Statewide the median price was $190,000, $15,000 or 8.6% higher than in January 2019.
Housing supply remains tight
The WRA reported that the housing supply in Kenosha and Racine counties are very low. in Kenosha County, inventory is at 2.6 months and 2.8 months in Racine County.
“We ended last month with just 2.6 months of inventory on-hand; half of what we need for a balanced market,” explained Bourque.
Months of inventory represents how long it would take to deplete inventory assuming no new inventory is purchased or put on the market. It’s commonly used to determine the health of a particular real estate market.
“With our strong local economy and mortgage rates hovering around 3 5/8% demand is firmly outstripping supply,” Bourque explained.
“For the second straight month, robust sales of existing homes and limited statewide inventories of homes for sale drove housing prices higher, according to the WRA.
“What’s amazing is that we performed so well, in light of historically low inventory levels in January,” said WRA chairman Steve Beers.
WRA president and chief executive officer Michael Theo said the phenomenon of weak inventories putting pressure on prices has been “a persistent issue for several years.”
Though prices have risen Bourque believes affordability has not taken a big hit.
“Due to the low interest rates housing affordability actually improved; however, I doubt rates can go much lower but prices will certainly increase with these weak inventories,” he said. “Our outlook remains bullish, but sales could get choppy as prices continue to rise.”