Home sales take a nice upward leap into the new year.

Bourque noted the median price of $180,000 was the highest January median in history in Kenosha County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Meanwhile in Racine County, the median price declined slightly from $159,900 to $159,500, according to the WRA.

Statewide the median price was $190,000, $15,000 or 8.6% higher than in January 2019.

Housing supply remains tight

The WRA reported that the housing supply in Kenosha and Racine counties are very low. in Kenosha County, inventory is at 2.6 months and 2.8 months in Racine County.

“We ended last month with just 2.6 months of inventory on-hand; half of what we need for a balanced market,” explained Bourque.

Months of inventory represents how long it would take to deplete inventory assuming no new inventory is purchased or put on the market. It’s commonly used to determine the health of a particular real estate market.

“With our strong local economy and mortgage rates hovering around 3 5/8% demand is firmly outstripping supply,” Bourque explained.

“For the second straight month, robust sales of existing homes and limited statewide inventories of homes for sale drove housing prices higher, according to the WRA.