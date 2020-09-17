Homes briefly evacuated after small gas leak in 7900 block of 39th Avenue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Fire Department along with a We Energies crew responded to a natural gas leak at a meter outside a home in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue late Thursday.

According to Capt. Carl Carlson of the fire department, residences on either side of the home where the leak was discovered were also briefly evacuated following the 10 p.m. incident while crews worked on the meter. No one was injured.

We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy said the customer noticed the smell and called the fire department. Crews were at the scene about a half hour and repaired a small leak on the riser, which is part of the gas meter, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.