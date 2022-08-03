Hometown Hero honorary cancer survivor at Kenosha Relay for Life

Kenosha Hometown Hero Steve Tindall, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran and cancer survivor, will be the honorary survivor at the Kenosha Relay for Life event at UW-Parkside this Friday, and hopes to bring attention to the importance of early detection in cancer treatment.

The cancer fundraising event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., however campers can arrive as early as noon to set up. Food, drink and other vendors will available. The event will go until 12:30 a.m., however guests are free to come and go whenever they want.

Tindall said that when he was approached to be the honorary survivor, he decided he wanted to focus on the lesson he learned from his experience with cancer.

“It’s obviously something that’s near and dear to my heart,” Tindall said. “When they asked me to tell my story, I figured I could talk about that early detection.”

Kimberly Abell, program manager with the American Cancer Society, which runs Relay for Life events across the country every year to raise funds for cancer research, treatment and advocacy efforts, said such events help people feel like they’re making a difference.

“It’s one of those events that you need to attend to see what the hype is about,” Abell said. “It’s a really powerful and moving event that helps in the community.”

According to Abell, one in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. In the summer of 2018, Tindall joined that statistic. He had begun seeing a specialist for additional testing targeted towards cancer after a recommendation by his family physician. Initially, Tindall said he was in denial, but when he learned he had prostate cancer, it was like a “slap to the face.”

“It’s not a word you ever want to hear,” Tindall said.

After some research into options and a discussion with his wife, Tindall underwent surgery to remove his prostate, and now four years later is still cancer-free. Because he caught it early, Tindall said he didn’t have to undergo the difficult treatments other cancer patients have to go through, such as chemotherapy. Although there are still some lingering side-effects, Tindall said they were far better than the alternatives.

“If you knock it down while it’s manageable, it’s better,” Tindalll said.

Yet in 2020, screenings were down by the millions. That pandemic drop makes Tindall’s message all the more important.

“Stay up on your regular testing to see if it’s something you should be concerned about,” Tindall said. “If you need to, go get the additional testing, it’s inconvenient but not challenging. Better to find out early on rather than when it’s too late.”

Abell said the first lap of the relay will be in honor of cancer survivors, including Tindall. The second will be for past and current caregivers. Afterwards, there will be themed laps throughout the evening and night. Families are invited to attend.

At 9:30 p.m., Abell said they’ll be holding the lumenaria ceremony. Guests can purchase white bags to memorialize or honor cancer victims or survivors which will be lit by glow sticks and placed around the track.