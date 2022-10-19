 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOSPICE ALLIANCE

Hospice Alliance to hold monthly support groups starting Oct. 20

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Hospice Alliance, located at 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., will offer a support group for children and their trusted adults on the third Thursday of each month through the school year from 5:30 p.m.to 7:45 p.m.

Groups, which start again Thursday, are offered at Hospice Alliance. Children ages 2 to 18 are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult.

The support group, “Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope,” is open to all children and not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.



“After seeing a gap in service in our community, we launched Connections last fall,” said Rita Hagen, Hospice Alliance executive director, “We follow the school calendar, offering the groups from October through May. We are excited to begin this second session in October after experiencing the initial response a year ago.”

People are also reading…

The program is managed by Jennifer Sytkowski, bereavement coordinator at Hospice Alliance, and a team of trained volunteers who serve as facilitators and assistants. The curriculum and activities involved are developmentally appropriate as children are grouped by age.

“Children who have experienced loss do not have to ‘stay stuck’ in an isolating, broken experience. We know that working through loss with the support of others can potentially teach resilience, empathy, creativity and perseverance,” Sytkowski said. “By honoring grief and integrating loss in healthy and meaningful ways, we can help support families. Connections is a powerful resource.”

For more information about Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope visit hospicealliance.org or to register a child and trusted adult email: bereavement@hospicealliance.org or call (262) 652-4400.

