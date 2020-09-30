 Skip to main content
Hospice fundraiser Oct. 14
MOD Pizza, 9250 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie, will donate 20% of its sales to Hospice Alliance from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The donation is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations,” which has been retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding public gatherings.

Several times a year, Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.

Funds generated by donations from MOD Pizza will also apply to the bills of patrons who choose to dine in, but according to information provided by Hospice Alliance, the agency “is encouraging supporters to carry out.”

To ensure donations are earmarked for Hospice Alliance, patrons are requested to mention the agency upon ordering.

For more information, contact Megan Frazer at 262-652-4400 or via email at megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.

