DAVE'S HOT CHICKEN Dave's Hot Chicken, 6610 Green Bay Road, is slated to open on Friday.

Boasting a simple menu and seven levels of spice, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come to Kenosha. The eatery will open its doors on Friday.

Chicken and spice lovers can try it out by visiting the new restaurant, 6610 Green Bay Road. Although food options are limited — offering chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and a short list of sides — Dave's real personalization comes in the levels of spice.

“We do one thing, and we do it well,” said Hanna Anderson, director of marketing for Roaring Fork Restaurant Group.

Those brave enough with a penchant for heat can try hot and extra hot levels of heat. For those 18 and older willing to sign a waiver, they can try the Reaper. Milk shakes are recommended, but not required.

Ron Stokes, president of the Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, was involved in bringing the new restaurant to Kenosha. He said he’s tried all the spice levels, and prefers a mellower chicken tender.

“I’ve settled on mild. Every once in a while I’ll go to medium,” Stokes said. “We have people that come in every day and eat the Reapers like they’re candy bars.”

The new location has brought 80 jobs to the area according to Stokes, offering more than just “dead-end” positions. In a company with plenty of growth ahead, Stokes said, new employees could see opportunities not available in other businesses.

“We’re excited about being in Kenosha,” Stokes said. “As we build stores throughout the Wisconsin market, we’re bringing jobs to communities that matter, and opportunities for growth, not just dead end jobs.”

The Kenosha location is one of 17 restaurants planned for Wisconsin. Originally started by four friends as a pop-up stand in an East Hollywood, Calif., parking lot several years ago, the franchises have rapidly expanded across the country, now boasting over a hundred locations.

“It’s a wonderful product, that’s what drew me to it,” Stokes said. “It’s a simple menu, they designed it that way. It’s some of the best chicken you’ve ever had.”

Each location has a personalized interior, and Kenosha’s is no different. Featuring graffiti work from Los Angeles art collective Splatter Haus, the colorful interior brings energy to the space, Stokes said.

Stokes expected opening day to be a busy one, and invited area residents to try a taste.

“We encourage you to come by and try it,” Stokes said. “I think there’s going to be something for you, you’ll find the place to be cool and neat and fun, and the food to be wonderfully delightful.”