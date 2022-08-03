House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.

McNeely said the fire started in the kitchen and the resident was trapped on the second floor. Fire crews used ladders to help the resident to safety out of the second floor window.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, McNeely said. The fire caused heavy smoke damage in the kitchen, where it started.

Neighbors reported seeing black smoke coming from the house.

"I was using the bathroom and I see the smoke and went 'uh-oh,'" neighbor Scot Perrault said.

McNeely said fire crews were at the scene for about an hour and a half.