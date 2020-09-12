How about 'dem apples? Local growers report "near perfect" crop

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County apple growers are reporting the crop is being harvested this year is “near perfect.”

“It’s right up there with one of the best we’ve ever had,” Dave Flannery, owner of Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., said.

Flannery purchased the orchard in 1987 and has been planting new trees yearly since 1994.

“We plant a couple thousand trees per year,” Flannery said.

Both Flannery and Bill Stone, of Brightonwoods Orchard, 1072 288th Ave., said the weather was ideal overall this growing season, despite a freeze on May 9, when the temperature dropped to 23 degrees. The apples are not only plentiful, they are of excellent size and yield, the growers report.

“We have just a wonderful apple crop this year,” Stone said. “We ended up with a really good set.”

Flannery said his trees also lost some bloom from the frost. However, it was not significant.

“We still had to go back and thin the crop a couple of times, otherwise we would have had a lot of golf ball sized apples,” Flannery said.

After that, the growers said they could not have prescribed better conditions.