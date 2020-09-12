 Skip to main content
How about 'dem apples? Local growers report "near perfect" crop
How about 'dem apples? Local growers report "near perfect" crop

Kenosha County apple growers are reporting the crop is being harvested this year is “near perfect.”

“It’s right up there with one of the best we’ve ever had,” Dave Flannery, owner of Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., said.

Flannery purchased the orchard in 1987 and has been planting new trees yearly since 1994.

“We plant a couple thousand trees per year,” Flannery said.

Both Flannery and Bill Stone, of Brightonwoods Orchard, 1072 288th Ave., said the weather was ideal overall this growing season, despite a freeze on May 9, when the temperature dropped to 23 degrees. The apples are not only plentiful, they are of excellent size and yield, the growers report.

“We have just a wonderful apple crop this year,” Stone said. “We ended up with a really good set.”

Flannery said his trees also lost some bloom from the frost. However, it was not significant.

“We still had to go back and thin the crop a couple of times, otherwise we would have had a lot of golf ball sized apples,” Flannery said.

After that, the growers said they could not have prescribed better conditions.

“They like the hot weather as long as you get water,” Stone said.

Colder temperatures as of late have helped give the apples a good color, Stone said.

“It’s good for helping the apples sweeten up too,” Flannery added.

Tom Perkins, who owns a smaller pick-your-own orchard in Wheatland, reports “the apple crop is probably the largest” he has ever had. However, he said the trees at Munster Orchard, 36315 Geneva Road, are so loaded with fruit that some may not reach their full size.

The Wheatland orchard is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Perkins said the Honeycrisp apples are now ready for picking.

Flannery said Honeycrisp, Gingergolds, Gala, McIntosh, Golden Supreme and Sansa varieties are now available at Apple Holler. The orchard hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last pick-your-own bags are sold an hour prior to closing.

Brightonwoods has pre-picked apples, but visitors are able to walk about the orchard on the trails. Honeycrisp, McIntosh and Cortland are among the varieties currently available.

For more information on the Kenosha County orchards, visit www.brightonwoodsorchard.com, www.appleholler.com, and www.munsterorchard.com.

