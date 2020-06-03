Hundreds gather to remember Floyd's last nine minutes (longer version)

Alluding to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 speech “The Other America” discussed the two faces of the country, one that is prosperous, while the other oppressed. In the King’s speech, the late civil rights leader talks about how “rioting is the language of the unheard, ” which evoked a few “yeah’s” in the crowd.

“Dr. King goes on to beg the question, America needs to ask herself why? I personally don’t promote rioting or looting. I don’t see it as means to get to where we want to get to,” he said, as several more demonstrators nodded with “amen.”

“But the question of why has to be asked. All of us who are gathered here today are gathered in the name of peace. But we seriously want to see change in our community and in our nation. And so we don’t gather to loot. We don’t gather to rob. We don’t even hate police. We simply ask for justice,” Kirby said.

“Black people didn’t just wake up one morning and decide we want to destroy this nation. We’ve witnessed generation after generation of setback and oppression and disrespect and inequality. And, so tensions have boiled over … but it didn’t happen in a vacuum."

Policing must change