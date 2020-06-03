Hundreds gather to remember Floyd's last nine minutes (longer version)

Hundreds of people of many ages, races, ethnicities, creeds and religions gathered in Kenosha’s Civic Center Park in the sweltering afternoon heat Tuesday to honor the memory of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.
They called for an end to police brutality and the environment of systemic racism that has served to foster injustice against African Americans.
The local protest, led by Shenia Martin of Kenosha, united many with the civil demonstration through the “Kneel for Nine” momvement, with call and response that recalled the last nine minutes of Floyd’s life while in custody as he was being held down, an officer’s knee to his neck. Theirs was one of hundreds of protests going on throughout the globe in a call for justice.
While on their knees they recalled and shouted Floyd’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” over and over again, but before the time was up Martin had stopped, and Kenosha resident Alvin Owens, who helped emcee the event, took over for her.
Surrounding her were supporters, some in tears, who held up signs that read “No Justice, No Peace,” “I Stand with You," “Black Lives Matter,” “This Is What Democracy Looks Like,” “End Police Brutality” and others that listed the names of at least a dozen African Americans who had died due to police force.
She chanted, “What lives matter?” and answering her, they yelled back, “Black lives matter!” emphasizing that without taking into consideration the deaths of black citizens, all lives could not matter. And they prayed, in all the ways they knew how.
“I want to see everyone’s fist up right now! Say his name!” she cried out.
“George Floyd!”
“This is a revolution”
Alvin Owens, well-known in the community for his more than two decades of coordinating Kenosha’s annual spring break college tour to historically black colleges and mainstream universities said he would stand and kneel “in honor of George Floyd and so many who were murdered due to systemic racism.”
Owens denounced the rioting and looting, alluding to his god-niece, who posted on her social media timeline that such actions have diminished the importance of their message.
“Rioting, looting, protesting, ain’t the same thing,” he said, reading her words. “Please stop grouping all of these together. Not everyone who supports Black Lives Matter are looters or causing harm,” he said. “If you don’t want to support Black Lives Matter then don’t. But do you really want to be on the wrong side of history? This is a revolution.”
Owens, whose niece is half white and half black, cited in her writing the litany of injustices and oppression inflicted upon African Americans from slavery to segregation and lynchings and others “too many to name.” .
“Let’s be very clear, we are witnessing a civil unrest in this country. We have to understand it. A man was murdered, who happens to be a black man, a constant in our country,” he said.
He said the pain that has erupted has led to finger pointing and even death threats to the families and to those who organize to speak out.
“We need to focus on the real enemy and that is racism. To those who practice and bathe in racism, your water has been cut off, your invoice is due and your lot will be sold and destroyed. America will not be the same again,” he said.
The Rev. Lawrence Kirby of Kenosha’s Acts Church praised the many people of different walks of life “standing with the community.” Among them were Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Sheriff’ David Beth. The protest also called for law enforcement to commit to stand with them to denounce and call out brutalities committed by fellow officers.
Police provided surveillance of the area with city garbage trucks and dump trucks blocking access to the courthouse and the public safety building nearby, west of Sheridan Road.
Don’t hate police
Kirby, like other religious and civic leaders in the days past, denounced the rioting and the looting that has come with some of the protests after hours. He didn’t condone it, but also pointed to the “brokenness that didn’t happen out of thin air.”
Alluding to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1967 speech “The Other America” discussed the two faces of the country, one that is prosperous, while the other oppressed. In the King’s speech, the late civil rights leader talks about how “rioting is the language of the unheard, ” which evoked a few “yeah’s” in the crowd.
“Dr. King goes on to beg the question, America needs to ask herself why? I personally don’t promote rioting or looting. I don’t see it as means to get to where we want to get to,” he said, as several more demonstrators nodded with “amen.”
“But the question of why has to be asked. All of us who are gathered here today are gathered in the name of peace. But we seriously want to see change in our community and in our nation. And so we don’t gather to loot. We don’t gather to rob. We don’t even hate police. We simply ask for justice,” Kirby said.
“Black people didn’t just wake up one morning and decide we want to destroy this nation. We’ve witnessed generation after generation of setback and oppression and disrespect and inequality. And, so tensions have boiled over … but it didn’t happen in a vacuum."
Policing must change
“We need to understand today that our country has not adequately dealt with systemic racial issues. There’s ethnic disparity in our nation and we have to understand it is a reality, he said. “Policing in our nation has to change.”
He emphasized that the people who were there were not protesting law enforcement, but police brutality, which he said were not issues for just blacks or Democrats.
“It’s a human issue,” he said. “And every person in America should be offended by injustice against any other person in America."
March through downtown
Following the end of the peaceful protest at Civic Center Park, protesters conducted a nonviolent march through downtown Kenosha Tuesday evening.
Chanting George Floyd’s name, “Black Lives Matter!”, "Whose streets? Our streets!", “No justice, no peace!” and "Hands up, don't shoot!" they made their way by downtown shops along Sixth Avenue.
The group continued along Sixth Avenue towards 50th Street, walking in the roadway and shutting down part of the street as police squads pulled ahead to direct traffic around the protesters.
The protesters then moved along Sheridan Road at the intersection of 50th Street, where they walked in the roadway back to the Kenosha County Courthouse, again with law enforcement officers moving in ahead of the group to close down the roadway and direct motorists around them.
While outside the courthouse, and as law enforcement officers looked down on them from the roof of the courthouse, protesters gathered on the steps, repeating chants that echoed throughout the park during the earlier protest an hour or so before:
“George Floyd!”
“No justice, no peace!”
“Black Lives Matter!”
By around 7:30 p.m., the larger crowd had dispersed and left the area, only some staying behind.
