There were four separate crashes along I-94 Wednesday morning according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, although no major injuries were reported.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Department Facebook page posted an advisory to drivers, saying they were on scene at four crashes in different locations due to slippery roads.

Sgt. David Wright said one crash was in the southbound lane in the 2200 block. The rest were property damage crashes in the northbound lane, one in the 4800 block, one in the 6600 block and another in the 3500 block. All were weather-related, said Wright, who advised caution during adverse conditions.

"If you don't have to travel, don't," Wright said. "If you do, drive carefully.

Schools, meetings and religious services were canceled and closed Wednesday following the ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, which commenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Kenosha Unified Schools, Wilmot Union High School, Central High School, Salem School, Randall School, Lakewood School, Riverview School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, All Saints Catholic School, Christian Life Academy, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and KTEC High School closed.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside canceled in-person classes, but online classes were still held and the campus remained open. Wheatland Center School and Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School held virtual classes as well.

Riverview School District also canceled its referendum information meeting.

The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum closed.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Meeting was canceled, according to a Facebook post from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management.

St. Mary Catholic Church canceled its noon prayer service, 6:30 p.m. mass and its office.

The National Weather Service alert will continue through Thursday.

According to the weather warning, "significant icing" was expected with the forecast calling for ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch and winds gusting to as high as 40 mph. The icy weather could result in power outages and tree damage and travel "could be nearly impossible," according the weather service.

More winter weather will hit southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. Residents can expect to see a continuation of the wintry mix of rain, snow and ice in the Thursday morning hours, according to Lee Network Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's Wednesday morning weather update.

Scattered light to moderate snow showers are forecast to start at 11 a.m., with a transition from scattered snow showers to isolated snow showers at 7 p.m. Isolated snow showers will subside by the next day with snowfall ending by Friday morning.