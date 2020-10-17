Idea floated to form taxing district to manage Silver Lake

SALEM LAKES — A group of Silver Lake residents has asked the Salem Lakes Village Board to create the Silver Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, a taxing body that would include properties immediately adjacent to the lake and would oversee lake management.

Jim Purinton, a member of the Silver Lake Protection Association’s Committee on District Feasibility, presented the request to the board this week. A legal description of the proposed boundaries of the district is being created by the committee, which reportedly has garnered support from the majority of property owners to be included.

“Like our other committee members and lakefront property owners here tonight, I’ve owned property on Silver Lake for many, many years and have become involved at this time because of my concern with the take-over of our lake by the invasive weed, a hybrid of Eurasian milfoil,” Purinton told the board.

He said this effort differs from one last year “that ran into resident opposition.”

“We’ve overcome that opposition by more narrowly focusing the geography of the proposed district to only the properties which actually touch the lake,” Purinton said.