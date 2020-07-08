Illinois governor: Time for national mask mandate
Illinois governor: Time for national mask mandate

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an extension of the stay-at-home order for Illinois on April 23, as well as a mandatory face covering order at his daily coronavirus update at the Thompson Center.

 Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a national mask mandate in testimony before a Congressional committee on Wednesday.

Pritzker also said a national containment strategy for the highly contagious COVID-19 should involve additional testing and contact tracing.

“It may even mean national restrictions that will be followed in every state,” Pritzker said to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

The mask mandate that took effect in Illinois May 1 “aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate,” Pritzker said. “It’s not too late for the federal government to make an impact. In fact, it’s more important than ever.”

 
