Illinois governor: Time for national mask mandate

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a national mask mandate in testimony before a Congressional committee on Wednesday.
Pritzker also said a national containment strategy for the highly contagious COVID-19 should involve additional testing and contact tracing.
“It may even mean national restrictions that will be followed in every state,” Pritzker said to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.
The mask mandate that took effect in Illinois May 1 “aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate,” Pritzker said. “It’s not too late for the federal government to make an impact. In fact, it’s more important than ever.”
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Linda Pleuger
