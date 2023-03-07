KPD stops lead to weapons arrests

The Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit made two separate stops on Monday resulting in recovering illegally owned firearms, according to a department Facebook post.

According to KPD, the department's Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop at 1:30 p.m. on a 21-year-old man recently paroled for "felon in possession" of a weapon. The man was found to have a rifle concealed in his pants, which was manually altered with a saw to make it shorter. Further searching led investigators to find "a good amount" of Percocet pills not prescribed to the man.

An hour and a half later, the Special Investigations Unit spotted a 19-year-old man who they knew to have a warrant. Investigators, who found the 19-year-old outside a school, also found a rifle concealed in his pants.

"Both of these people are in jail and two rifles are off the streets" the department said in the post.

Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested by deputies

In the early morning hours of Sunday, a woman was arrested by Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies for "operate/go armed with a firearm while intoxicated," "carrying a concealed weapon" and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies located her sleeping behind the wheel, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.

According to the post, at about 4 a.m. Sunday, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputy spotted an intoxicated driver sleeping behind the wheel in the 8700 block of 60th Street. The vehicle was in the roadway running and in drive. When the driver was awakened by deputies, she drove a short distance before stopping again. Deputies performed field sobriety tests on the driver and ultimately arrested her for OWI.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a loaded Glock pistol in the center console. The operator was transported to the Kenosha County Jail without incident.