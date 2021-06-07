In Brief: Men charged after shooting incident

Men charged after shooting

Two 22-year-old Kenosha men remain in custody in the Kenosha County Jail after they were charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety following a shooting investigation last month.

Jashawn T. Williams and Courtney D. Harris both had $2,500 cash bonds imposed at initial appearances last week. Williams is charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, while Harris faces that same charge, along with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Williams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Friday at 8:15 a.m., while Harris has a status conference set for June 29, at 1 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police Officers investigating a shooting complaint May 10 spoke to a man who said he and two others were walking westbound behind a residence. When they got to a sidewalk on 54th Street they heard someone yell, “Who is that?” The man then observed the defendants and one other man, who has yet to be charged, start shooting at them as they crouched behind bushes.

The man stated that, while he was on the sidewalk, “he could hear bullets flying past him, and they were very close,” so he grabbed his firearm and returned fire.