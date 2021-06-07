In Brief: Men charged after shooting incident

Men charged after shooting
Two 22-year-old Kenosha men remain in custody in the Kenosha County Jail after they were charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety following a shooting investigation last month.
Jashawn T. Williams and Courtney D. Harris both had $2,500 cash bonds imposed at initial appearances last week. Williams is charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, while Harris faces that same charge, along with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Williams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Friday at 8:15 a.m., while Harris has a status conference set for June 29, at 1 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police Officers investigating a shooting complaint May 10 spoke to a man who said he and two others were walking westbound behind a residence. When they got to a sidewalk on 54th Street they heard someone yell, “Who is that?” The man then observed the defendants and one other man, who has yet to be charged, start shooting at them as they crouched behind bushes.
The man stated that, while he was on the sidewalk, “he could hear bullets flying past him, and they were very close,” so he grabbed his firearm and returned fire.
Harris was identified by the man through a photo lineup, and Williams was located by police June 3 and taken into custody.
Warrant search lands man in custody
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy on patrol May 27 stopped a Lake Geneva man for having active warrants, which led to his arrest on several charges.
Bryan N. Tidwell, 37, is charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, along with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tidwell remains in custody on a $2,500 cash bond. He is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint, after the traffic stop, police took Tidwell into custody and they found a hypodermic syringe that contained methamphetamine in the driver’s side door of the vehicle, along with a CBD “roach.” Police also found four glass pipes near the center console that weighed 0.5 grams and tested positive for THC.
Court records indicate the defendant is charged with felony counts of possession of amphetamine and marijuana as a repeat offender in Walworth County. He was released in that case on a $1,000 signature bond. He also was convicted in 2017 in Walworth County of manufacturing/delivering amphetamine.