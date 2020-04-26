In-person graduations in July, proms contingent on state orders

Proms, a maybe

According to the announcement, high school proms would be rescheduled, depending on venue availability, for July 6-18. Each school will provide details on dates, times and locations.

District officials said that the schools would make “every attempt” to hold the events in person, but that they may result in cancellations if future stay-at-home orders are issued.

Decisions on the timing of the events were based on state orders and a survey of students, parents, and district staff.

Virtual ceremonies

While elementary and middle schools have traditionally held ceremonies honoring the promotion of fifth- and eighth-graders, because of the shutdown, none will be held in person this year.

Instead, elementary and middle schools will be recording their promotion activities and distributing them “virtually” to the families of fifth- and eighth-graders. The activities may include staff and student speeches.

Fourth quarter grading and graduation requirements are currently being finalized, and details will be available in the near future.

Summer school and programs