In-person graduations in July, proms contingent on state orders

Kenosha Unified will hold its 10 commencement ceremonies in late July, while high schools attempt to reschedule proms contingent on state orders restricting public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, according to district officials.
On Friday, the district announced rescheduled, in-person graduations, pending future stay-at-home orders by the state. Those orders currently mandate that schools remain closed through June 30.
The graduations are expected to take place at two locations — the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, formerly Reuther auditorium, 913 57th St. or Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. According to the announcement, if the state issues orders preventing in-person ceremonies, Unified will hold virtual ceremonies.
Here is the schedule for high school graduations at:
Houghton Performance Center (Reuther auditorium)
- IOWA/ITED program, 5 p.m., July 21
- Harborside, 7 p.m., July 22
- Hillcrest Bridges, 9 a.m., July 24
- Hillcrest TIME & SOAR, 11 a.m., July 24
- Reuther, 11 a.m., July 25
Indian Trail High School and Academy
- eSchool, 2 p.m., July 23 (auditorium)
- LakeView, 7 p.m., July 23 (auditorium)
- Tremper, 7 p.m., July 24 (fieldhouse)
- Indian Trail High School and Academy 7 p.m., July 25 (fieldhouse)
- Bradford, 2 p.m., July 26 (fieldhouse)
Proms, a maybe
According to the announcement, high school proms would be rescheduled, depending on venue availability, for July 6-18. Each school will provide details on dates, times and locations.
District officials said that the schools would make “every attempt” to hold the events in person, but that they may result in cancellations if future stay-at-home orders are issued.
Decisions on the timing of the events were based on state orders and a survey of students, parents, and district staff.
Virtual ceremonies
While elementary and middle schools have traditionally held ceremonies honoring the promotion of fifth- and eighth-graders, because of the shutdown, none will be held in person this year.
Instead, elementary and middle schools will be recording their promotion activities and distributing them “virtually” to the families of fifth- and eighth-graders. The activities may include staff and student speeches.
Fourth quarter grading and graduation requirements are currently being finalized, and details will be available in the near future.
Summer school and programs
Details on elementary and middle school summer programs will be available May 8, while high school physical education and credit recovery will be offered virtually.
Kenosha Youth Performing Arts Co. summer band and summer orchestra programs, along with all summer youth recreation programs, have been canceled.
Picking up belongings
Teachers and school staff will be gathering and packing students’ items, such as personal belongings and medication, according to a plan for picking them up next month.
According to the district’s announcement, families will not be allowed into buildings for health and safety reasons. School officials will be communicating dates, times and locations for picking up belongings via email, phone calls and the respective websites.
Earlier, spring sports programs were canceled, and the district will issue refunds for these athletic fees. Information regarding fall sports will be provided as it becomes available.
For additional information, visit https://www.kusd.edu/resources/virtual-learning-covid-19-updates-and-other-resources-english/april-24-2020-latest-updates.
