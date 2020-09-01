In Uptown, supporters and detractors wait for Trump to tour damage

Bernard Thayer said he voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election, but now he is spitting mad.
“I voted for him, and now I hate him,” Thayer said, standing across from the burned-out ruin of the Danish Brotherhood, 2206 63rd St., in Uptown. “I think he’s the worst president in the history of the United States.”
Thayer said he lives nearby. He was outraged that Trump was coming to Kenosha, saying he thought he was trying to use the pain of the city for political gain.
“I live in this neighborhood,” Thayer said. “I live here, and we don’t want him here. All he does is tweet and condemn people … all he cares about is what is good for Donald Trump and his friends. This isn’t ‘Trumpland.’ He’s supposed to be the president for all of America.”
About 200 people gathered around the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Uptown on Tuesday in the hope that President Trump would come through the neighborhood in his tour of damage from riots in Kenosha last week. While Uptown had the worst damage in the city, Trump bypassed the area and stopped instead at a burned-out furniture store on 60th Avenue.
Along 22nd Avenue, a mix of local residents and business owners gathered along the street along with people who came from out of town.
Marcus Starks sat with friends outside his house on 62nd Street. He said he is out of work since the store he worked for on 22nd Avenue temporarily closed since a protest turned into a riot on Aug. 24, with people looting stores and burning buildings in the neighborhood.
Starks was not pleased about Trump’s visit.
“They’re going to use our city as a political battleground,” he said.
A friend sitting nearby disagreed, saying she supports Trump.
“I think the president can’t be paid off,” said the women, who requested her name not be used. “I think he is looking out for the best interest of people.”
Near the corner of 60th Street and 22nd Avenue, a group of men sat on a planter where people from the neighborhood often gather to chat.
“He’s here to bring trouble,” Lonnie Stewert said. “He’s a racist and he’s backed by racists.”
What would they do if Trump’s motorcade went by, Stewart and his friends were asked. They each raised a middle finger.
Down the street, Theda Darracott was visiting the building she owns on 22nd Avenue. She has had a cosmetics store in the building since 1982 and rents out two additional shops. Her building had windows broken during the unrest, but she said the shops had already been closed because of water damage from an accidental fire that happened at a neighboring building earlier in August.
“I’m glad he’s coming,” Darracott said of Trump, saying she felt he had been helpful to the city.
A woman named Jill, who did not want her last name used, said she had come from Twin Lakes in the hope of seeing the president.
“I’m a Trump supporter,” Jill said. “I thought for him to come after he was asked not to just showed his resilience. ... He has gone to places where they have had hurricanes and other things. He puts a human face on it.”
Edwardo Vargas III brought his 7-year-old son Edwardo IV to the intersection from their nearby home in the Uptown Brass neighborhood. Vargas said he was a member of the National Guard until last year and felt tied to the troops that were in the city.
“It’s just so political right to know what will fix that,” he said.
But Vargas said he wanted his son to get a chance to see Trump: “How many times in your life can you see the president?”
Casey Kalicki stood on the corner with a sign alluding to Trump’s tweet Monday about the city: “If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump tweeted.
The president falsely claimed that the National Guard came to Kenosha at his orders.
“I just thought that was a really horrible thing to say,” Kalicki said. “I had the privilege of being here on Saturday (helping paint murals), and seeing this wonderful uplift of art and beauty made me so proud. For him to say this really hurt. It feels divisive when we need to come together.”
