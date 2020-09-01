In Uptown, supporters and detractors wait for Trump to tour damage

“I’m glad he’s coming,” Darracott said of Trump, saying she felt he had been helpful to the city.

A woman named Jill, who did not want her last name used, said she had come from Twin Lakes in the hope of seeing the president.

“I’m a Trump supporter,” Jill said. “I thought for him to come after he was asked not to just showed his resilience. ... He has gone to places where they have had hurricanes and other things. He puts a human face on it.”

Edwardo Vargas III brought his 7-year-old son Edwardo IV to the intersection from their nearby home in the Uptown Brass neighborhood. Vargas said he was a member of the National Guard until last year and felt tied to the troops that were in the city.

“It’s just so political right to know what will fix that,” he said.

But Vargas said he wanted his son to get a chance to see Trump: “How many times in your life can you see the president?”

Casey Kalicki stood on the corner with a sign alluding to Trump’s tweet Monday about the city: “If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump tweeted.