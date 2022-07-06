Inclusive playgrounds event at Kenosha Dream Playground on Saturday

Mrs. Wisconsin America for 2022 Valerie Kretchmer will host an event at the Kenosha Dream Playground to speak about inclusive playgrounds and raise awareness about federal laws on the topic. The event will take place Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to bring their children to listen to speakers talk briefly about what inclusive playgrounds are, the history of the dream playground, how to play safely around kids of all abilities and ages. The discussion will also address how people can fight for federally legal inclusive playgrounds in their community.

Tammy Conforti, who spearheaded the dream playground project in Kenosha, will be also speak. Afterwards, families are invited to enjoy the playground.

Kretchmer said her passion for the topic began when her 12-year-old daughter, who uses a walker, struggled to enjoy the playground at her school.

“She came home and said, ‘I just want to be able to go on the playground and play with my friends,’” Kretchmer said.

Now, Kretchmer wants to raise awareness about the federal laws that are already in place surrounding playgrounds, with requirements around path of travel, flooring and ramps, among other areas of concern.

“The event is to just educate people and let them know its federal law,” Kretchmer said. “Not a lot of people know that, even legislators.”

That lack of awareness means most community playgrounds are not meeting federal law. Kretchmer hopes to change that, and create more inclusive and accessible playgrounds for kids.