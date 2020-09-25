Indian Trail Football Preview: Hawks have high expectations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every high school football head coach around the state spent the summer checking WIAA updates, desperately hoping for the chance at some type of season.

Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman was probably hoping just a little more than everyone else.

What a shame it would’ve been for Hoffman to have this fall pass by without a chance to see what his roster could do, because it’s the type of roster Hoffman has said comes around about every 15 years.

In other words, the Hawks are deep, talented and experienced, and even though it’s a shortened season, they’ll at least get the chance to play, starting with Friday night’s Southeast Conference and season opener against Oak Creek at Jaskwhich Stadium.

“We’ve got some great kids,” Hoffman said, in his fourth season leading Indian Trail. “I’m not even talking about the top-level talent. We’re thick across the board at a lot of different positions. I’m excited. I just want to see these guys get on the field and play ball.”

Has he coached a more athletic group in his years of coaching in different capacities?