Indian Trail hires Marty Pitts Jr. as baseball coach

The Indian Trail baseball team named former assistant coach Marty Pitts Jr. as its new head coach this week.
Pitts takes over for Mike Schmidt, who stepped down after seven seasons to spend more time with his family. Pitts has served as an assistant under Schmidt since 2018.
"Baseball's taken really serious in the area, and I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to show to the west side, in my opinion, we're the most talented area in the entire state," Pitts said Thursday in a phone interview. "I couldn't be more excited to get going."
Pitts hold an elementary education degree from Cardinal Stritch and an educational administration degree from Concordia Wisconsin. He's a cross categorical special education teacher at Indian Trail.
Prior to coaching at Indian Trail, Pitts was an assistant baseball coach at Whitefish Bay Dominican from 2016-17.
"Marty is an outstanding young coach who brings a lot of baseball knowledge and passion for the game," Indian Trail athletic director Eric Corbett said in a statement. "We have been fortunate to see this the past few years as he has been on staff.
"He is familiar with this program, our kids and the SEC. He will do a great job of continuing the strong tradition of success with Indian Trail baseball."
Schmidt was at the forefront of building that tradition.
He was the fastest coach in state history to 100 wins, according to Corbett, and guided the Hawks to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament in 2015. Among other talented players, Schmidt coach 2016 graduate Gavin Lux, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round out of high school and is now a prized rookie second baseman with the Dodgers.
Pitts said he learned a lot from Schmidt and will continue to use him as a resource.
"He was my first high school coach that I had and one of my favorites," Pitts said. "He had an awesome attitude every day. He taught so many kids to love baseball and play the right way. I'm fortunate to have Mike right downstairs.
"I've noticed that I've been kind of under his wing for a little bit, and he's been a great resource for me to have. I know that he'll continue to come around the program, and it's comforting knowing he's a call away."
