Indian Trail hires Marty Pitts Jr. as baseball coach

The Indian Trail baseball team named former assistant coach Marty Pitts Jr. as its new head coach this week.

Pitts takes over for Mike Schmidt, who stepped down after seven seasons to spend more time with his family. Pitts has served as an assistant under Schmidt since 2018.

"Baseball's taken really serious in the area, and I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to show to the west side, in my opinion, we're the most talented area in the entire state," Pitts said Thursday in a phone interview. "I couldn't be more excited to get going."

Pitts hold an elementary education degree from Cardinal Stritch and an educational administration degree from Concordia Wisconsin. He's a cross categorical special education teacher at Indian Trail.

Prior to coaching at Indian Trail, Pitts was an assistant baseball coach at Whitefish Bay Dominican from 2016-17.

"Marty is an outstanding young coach who brings a lot of baseball knowledge and passion for the game," Indian Trail athletic director Eric Corbett said in a statement. "We have been fortunate to see this the past few years as he has been on staff.