Indian Trail students earn prestigious Marines Corps scholarships valued at more than $180K

Two Indian Trail High School and Academy students have been selected to receive the highly-competitive Marine Corps’ Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarships worth more than $180,000 to be used toward their college education.

Logan Silva and Dominic St. Ange were notified earlier this spring of the scholarships that will pay for all tuition and fees, books and uniforms, Gunnery Sgt. Tia Nagle, recruiter with the U.S. Marine Corps substation in Kenosha said in a news release. The two seniors will also receive a $250 monthly stipend as part of the scholarship award.

Silva will be attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison and St. Ange, Norfolk State University in Virginia.

Due to school closures related to the pandemic, the official presentation of the scholarship checks were still to be decided, Nagle said.

Each year, thousands of students and active duty military members compete for one of only 150 Marine Corps scholarships every year.

Applicants are screened and selected based upon their demonstration of the qualities that have made the Marine Corps an elite fighting force for more 240 years accepting “no less than the highest moral, mental and physical standards,” the release states.