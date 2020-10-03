Indian Trail's offense sputters again in loss to Franklin

FRANKLIN — So much has changed in such a short time.
The signs of autumn are suddenly ubiquitous. Leaves are tumbling softly to the ground, pumpkin-pickers are filling the fields and the weather has stunningly evolved in just the last seven days.
In fact, Friday night's kickoff temperature of 46 at Sullivan Stadium in Franklin was 26 degrees colder than it was one week ago in Kenosha.
Unfortunately for the Indian Trail football team, very little changed from last week in terms of its offensive production. This time, the Hawks struggled mightily to fend off the fierce Franklin pass rush in a 28-6 loss to the Southeast Conference powerhouse, ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 state coaches poll and the AP Large Division state poll.
"They're just a solid football team," said Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman, whose squad was fresh off a 13-0 home loss to Oak Creek in its season and league opener in Week 1 at Jaskwhich Stadium. "Simple as that."
It doesn’t get any simpler than this: Before Hawks senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili connected with senior receiver Raymone Jones on an 87-yard pass-and-run play with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining for the game’s final points, Indian Trail had amassed only 78 yards of total offense.
Any momentum the visitors ever mustered was torpedoed by a super-charged Sabers defense that overpowered the Hawks' offensive line and swarmed both Ismaili and senior punter Payton Metzger, who was mauled after poor snaps ended the team’s first two series of the second half.
Indian Trail had kept Franklin (2-0 SEC and overall) at bay after the hosts sprinted to a 7-0 lead on its first possession, but the Hawks weren't able to overcome the first special terms error and several other misfires.
"We gave ‘em a couple of short fields and they were able to get a couple of easy scores," said Hoffman, whose team will gladly welcome a Week 3 bye during the condensed four-game league and regular-season schedule. "Not easy, but it’s a lot easier when the field’s short."
Indeed, Terrance Shelton (eight carries, 53 yards) sprinted around left end from four yards away to give the Sabers a 14-0 advantage two plays after Metzger fell on a skittering snap at his own 5-yard line.
The Hawks dodged a bullet when the same misfortune befell them just four plays later, but ultimately they were unable to overcome a torrent of miscues that also included seven penalties for 35 yards, three fumbles (one lost) and nine Franklin sacks for 36 yards (11 for 69 when factoring the bad-snap yardage).
"Our kids played real hard," said Hoffman, finding a silver lining a few moments after the 87-yard touchdown strike, Indian Trail’s first score of the season, capped the scoring. "Our kids battled. We just gotta find ways to go ahead and get better and manufacture some things. Just get better every day."
