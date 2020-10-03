Indian Trail's offense sputters again in loss to Franklin

FRANKLIN — So much has changed in such a short time.

The signs of autumn are suddenly ubiquitous. Leaves are tumbling softly to the ground, pumpkin-pickers are filling the fields and the weather has stunningly evolved in just the last seven days.

In fact, Friday night's kickoff temperature of 46 at Sullivan Stadium in Franklin was 26 degrees colder than it was one week ago in Kenosha.

Unfortunately for the Indian Trail football team, very little changed from last week in terms of its offensive production. This time, the Hawks struggled mightily to fend off the fierce Franklin pass rush in a 28-6 loss to the Southeast Conference powerhouse, ranked No. 2 in both the Division-1 state coaches poll and the AP Large Division state poll.

"They're just a solid football team," said Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman, whose squad was fresh off a 13-0 home loss to Oak Creek in its season and league opener in Week 1 at Jaskwhich Stadium. "Simple as that."

It doesn’t get any simpler than this: Before Hawks senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili connected with senior receiver Raymone Jones on an 87-yard pass-and-run play with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining for the game’s final points, Indian Trail had amassed only 78 yards of total offense.

