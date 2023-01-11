Indoor gun range approved in Somers on Pritzker site

An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during Tuesday’s meeting.

The approved facility, to be called Mission 94, is part of the broader Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project. According to plan documents, the gun range and facility will be about 22,000 square feet between two floors. It will include an indoor sport shooting range, training and retail facility, with offerings for skill levels ranging from beginningers to professionals.

Documents emphasized that the shooting range would be completely indoors. It will feature 15 indoor shooting lanes, 10 25-yard lanes and five 50-yard lanes. Licensed and certified in-house instructors available to provide training.

The total number of employees at the facility is expected to range from 16 to 22 depending on the time of year. Village President George Stoner said those employees will be drawn from the community, bringing jobs to Somers.

As part of the broader Pritzker site, the gun range will have a historical aspect, offering patrons the opportunity to operate historical replicas and modern military firearms, including black powder firearms.

Approximately 70 parking spaces are shown in the site plan, with an additional 14 future spaces along the northern edge of the property. The facility will be located on the western portion of the Pritzker site along the East Frontage Road of Interstate 94.

The range is planned to be open to the public, as well as offering memberships. It will be open seven days a week, with reduced hours on Sunday.

Stoner said the facility is “very exciting,” for the both himself and the Somers community, bringing jobs and a “state of the art facility.”

“I’m very excited about it. I am very supportive of it, as is the board.” Stoner said. “It’s going to be a huge asset to the area and community.

He emphasized the soundproofing and modern air filtration system of the facility. According to planning documents, all lead bullets will be mined annually and treated as recycled waste.