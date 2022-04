Indian Trail students assisted in the creation of a program for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. Music for the program will be performed by Indian Trail orchestra and choir members.

The program will be aired virtually this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and will be available online thereafter. The virtual program will air live at: facebook.com/kpmkenosha.

Students, with the support of ITHSA staff, will participate through readings and a musical performance.

