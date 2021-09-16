January trial set for man accused of triple homicide in Somers House shootings

The trial of the man charged in a triple homicide at the Somers House tavern is expected to move forward in January.
Rakayo Vinson, 24, is charged with three counts of first degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road.
On Thursday, family and friends of the men killed in the shooting were in court for a pretrial hearing, with Vinson appearing remotely from jail. At the hearing, both Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley and defense attorney Don Bielski said they expected Vinson’s trial to move forward as scheduled on Jan. 10.
“I believe both parties wish to keep that date,” Graveley said. “We believe both parties will be ready for trial. There are no offers in this case.”
Bielski said he is continuing to gather the discovery, or evidence, from the investigation but believes he will be ready for trial.
Vinson is alleged to have shot and killed Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha. Three other men who had been nearby on the busy patio at the bar were also struck by gunfire, although investigators believe Vinson had been targeting the three men killed.
Investigators said Gaston and Stevenson were shot while on the patio, Donaldson while he was outside the bar after exchanging gunfire with Vinson
According to past statements in court and the criminal case Vinson had been punched by Donaldson earlier in the night and had facial injuries. The owner of the bar took Vinson into a bathroom while telling Donaldson, Gaston and Stevenson to leave the bar.
The complaint states that when the bar owner took Vinson to the patio and then went to check to see if the others involved had left, Vinson was approached on the patio by Gaston and Stevenson, and is then alleged to have pulled out a handgun and started shooting.
Vinson was arrested the following day in Racine County.
The case is next expected in court Dec. 10 for a pretrial hearing.