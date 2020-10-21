Judge denies motion in 2018 fatal crash

The case against a 32-year-old Kenosha man charged in a 2018 fatal crash will proceed to trial after a defense motion to dismiss was denied Wednesday morning.
Paul A. Turner is charged with felony counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death. The July 8, 2018 crash killed 19-year-old Zachariah Bulanow of Sturtevant.
After Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell denied defense attorney Xavier Solis’s motion to dismiss, the case was set for jury trial beginning Dec. 14. A pre-trial status hearing will be held Nov. 16 at 1:15 p.m.
Turner remains in custody in the Kenosha County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.
The criminal complaint states that Turner pulled out of a gas station parking lot just after 9 p.m. and headed east in the westbound lanes of Highway 50, just east of Green Bay Road.
A witness who was behind Bulanow’s westbound motorcycle stated that Turner tried to turn north into the Aldi grocery store parking lot when the two vehicles collided.
The witness also stated that Turner “initially stopped, then fled the scene.”
The witness stopped and attempted to help Bulanow, but he had suffered “severe lacerations to his neck.” H died of blood loss at the scene.
Attorney Solis argued that it was likely that nobody would have been able to save Bulanow life, and that his client feared bystanders who witnessed the accident may have tried to harm him.
Rossell asked Solis if he was attempting to argue that being unable to save someone was grounds for leaving the scene of an accident.
“So if an individual is dead, then you don’t have to stop?” Rossell asked.
Solis agreed it wasn’t a defense, but he argued that, based on the trooper’s testimony, even if his client had stayed at the scene, nothing could have been done to save Bulanow.
“The question was asked if Mr. Turner would have been able to do anything, and the trooper indicated, ‘I don’t think your client would have known what to do,’” Solis said.
One of the witnesses testified that he followed behind Turner after he left the scene, Solis said. In the criminal complaint, the defendant told police he fled because he thought he had been “rammed from behind” and that he thought someone was trying to kill him because cars were following him.
“I believe that would be a defense to hit-and-run if Mr. Turner does feel that his life was in danger or he may risk some type of harm from anybody that was on the scene of the accident,” Solis said.
But there was no testimony or evidence presented in the preliminary to that fact, Solis admitted to Rossell.
As to the felony hit-and-run charge, Solis said a woman gave a statement that she observed Bulanow trying to pass her vehicle on the right shoulder before he collided with Turner.
“I believe that’s a defense to Count 2,” Solis said. “Based on that, we do object to bind over.”
ADA refutes defense
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the issues brought forward by Solis are meant for trial and not before.
At the heart of the matter, Binger said, is that Turner was required by law to stop and wait at the scene until police and medical personnel arrived, which he didn’t.
“Whether or not the defendant could have saved Mr. Bulanow’s life by CPR or some other resuscitation, that is not the legal standard,” Binger said. “People who kill other people in a traffic accident don’t get to drive away because they couldn’t save that person’s life after the collision.
“Mr. Turner had a legal responsibility to remain on the scene, and he did not. There is no testimony in the transcript that would excuse him from remaining on scene.”
Binger also dismissed the notion that Turner feared for his safety from bystanders who attempted to keep him at the scene.
“That is what bystanders do when they see a crime occur,” Binger said. “Defendants don’t get to flee the scene because they’re afraid of being held responsible for committing a crime. By fleeing the scene, that’s a second crime that Turner committed.”
Rossell agreed with Binger that there was more than sufficient evidence that a felony “probably” occurred, and ultimately dismissed the defense’s motion.
A 55-year-old Kenosha man is being treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being shot early Monday.
According to Kenosha Police, staff at a Kenosha hospital told officers the man arrived with a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m, taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police described the wound as non-life threatening.
The man reported the shooting happened at an apartment on the 4000 block of 28th Avenue. He told officers there were no witnesses to the shooting.
SOMERS — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives continued an investigation Sunday into the suspicious death of a man who neighbors and close friends called “very friendly” and a generous gardener.
Authorities released very little information on the death that was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sheridan Road. Residents who contacted the Kenosha News said sheriff’s squad cars and detectives remained at the man’s home through the night and canvassed nearby homes during the investigation. A squad car was parked outside the man’s home Sunday afternoon.
KCSD Sgt. David Zoerner said the incident was a death investigation of a male adult.
Lei Lani Akina, a close friend of the man, however, identified him as Charlie Luitze, a man in his 70s, who she has known for the last five years. Akina found him dead in his room.
“I knew something was wrong. He wasn’t getting back to me and his car was there. I knocked, tried the handle and just went in. It was real dark. … I just got an eerie feeling,” she said.
She went to the man’s home initially, but didn’t venture any further toward his room and left and went back to her home nearby to grab a flashlight. A few minutes later she returned with her daughter who waited outside Luitze’s house.
This time, Akina went to his bedroom.
“When I got to his room, he was there in his bed,” she said. She said there was “blood splattered everywhere.”
Distraught, she ran out of the home and asked neighbors to dial 911.
“He was a good guy. He helped everybody. He walked around the neighborhood and gave vegetables. He helped me for years. I could count on him. Whenever (I needed him) he was the first one there,” she said. “He’s just a nice guy. It’s so horrible.”
Luitze, was someone who was “very friendly, really easy to like, a Christian man,” she said.
Akina said the last time she saw and spoke with Luitze was about three or four days ago when he had come over to drop off a bounty of cucumbers and tomatoes.
She texted him afterward thanking him for the freshly grown produce. He never got back to her.
Akina believes that Luitze had gone to bed then that evening and he was killed.
“That was the last time I heard from him,” she said. “He was (very nice). He didn’t deserve this.”
According to Darryl Martin, who also lives in the neighborhood, Luitze was a generous man.
“He’s got a garden, and he’s given everyone here vegetables,” he said. “He was a good guy.”
What started as a man driving around with a gun quickly escalated Wednesday and ended with five criminal charges against the 32-year-old Kenosha resident.
Dakota M. Weldon, who is in custody on a probation hold and a $7,500 cash bond, made his initial appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Weldon will be back Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating at 9:15 a.m.
The defendant is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, all as a repeat offender.
If convicted of all three felonies, Weldon faces a total prison term of 26 years and a $60,000 fine, plus an additional four years for each because of the repeat-offender status.
Weldon also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer, also as a repeater.
Special Prosecutor Ian Hackett asked Keating for a substantial cash bond.
“Given the severity of the allegations ... (and the fact that) a gun was found (it calls for a high bond),” Hackett said. “The drugs that were found were alleged to be the defendant’s.”
Defense attorney Joseph Corcoran didn’t deny the seriousness of the charges, but asked Keating to craft a bond that gave his client the ability to bond out of custody.
“Mr. Weldon does understand the severity of the charges against him and the likely prison sentence if convicted of all (the charges),” Corcoran said. “We are asking the court for something that Mr. Weldon may be able to post.”
In the end, Keating settled on the $7,500 cash bond.
“These are allegations, but they’re very serious allegations,” Keating said. “Attempting to flee from police, throwing a firearm, resisting, all of these point to this court as someone who is a flight risk.”
According to the criminal complaint:
Police located the defendant’s vehicle on 60th Street, and when Weldon realized officers were behind him, he accelerated quickly into an area with many pedestrians. After the vehicle became trapped behind traffic, Weldon pulled into a driveway on 21st Avenue.
When Weldon exited, police believed he had a handgun in his waistband. Despite orders from officers, the defendant fled on foot, jumped a fence and allegedly tossed the gun.
Police eventually caught Weldon, but he resisted arrest to the point where a taser was used, along with a series of hammer strikes designed to get him to release what later was found to be a plastic baggie of cocaine from his right hand.
During a search of his vehicle, police also found three bindles of what later tested positive for marijuana on the passenger seat.
A department K9 later located a black, semiautomatic pistol behind a shed on the north side of a backyard, about 20 to 25 feet from where Weldon was seen throwing it. Police reported the gun didn’t have a magazine or a round in the chamber.
The combined bindles of marijuana weighed 11.8 grams, while six bindles of cocaine weighed 1.4 grams. Weldon also had $1,378 in cash.
Court records indicate that Weldon has a previous felony conviction for fleeing in Kenosha County in 2017.
A 34-year-old Kenosha man who is charged with five felonies after a violent home invasion last December was found competent to proceed after a hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Calvin L. Richardson will be back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20 at 9:45 a.m.
Richardson is charged with felony counts of burglary, use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The defendant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha police were called to a home in the 2000 block of 61st Street on Dec. 9, 2019, where they found a man bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. The man, who was losing consciousness, also had duct tape around his forearms.
The victim, who was treated for his injuries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, said the defendant asked to use his phone. As the two were in the house, a man the victim had never seen before knocked on the door and pointed a handgun at his face.
According to the criminal complaint, the men bound the victim's wrists and neck, threatened to shot him and beat him with a gun. The victim then was punched and stabbed before the men fled from the house with money.
The case against one of the defendants charged in the theft of several catalytic converters earlier this year will continue after a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Darla J. Townsend, 56, of Zion, Ill., had her case bound over by Commissioner Loren Keating and will be back in court for a judicial pre-trial hearing Sept. 30 at 9:20 a.m.
Townsend faces eight criminal charges in two separate cases against her. In one, she is charged with a felony count of conspiracy to remove a vehicle’s major parts without consent and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
In the other, she is charged with three felony counts of removing a vehicle’s major parts without consent as a party to a crime and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.
Townsend’s co-defendant, Joseph M. Grana, 32, of Racine, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime in July. In exchange, four felony charges of conspiracy to remove a vehicle’s major parts without consent were dismissed and read in.
Grana was placed on two years probation by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder. The criminal complaint also stated that Grana was linked to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Lake County, Ill., where he formerly lived, along with Gurnee, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.
Officers testify
The charges against both stemmed from thefts at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (St. Catherine’s) and also at Tinseltown Theater in Kenosha.
In the theft at the theater, Kenosha Police Department court liaison officer Albert Gonzalez testified that a couple stepped into their car, and when they started it up, the man heard a “metal-on-metal” sound.
At that point, someone popped up from under the car with a grinder tool in their hand, Gonzalez said.
“(The victim saw the person) jump into the car that was backed into the stall next to him,” he said. “He saw a female in the car (who) was smoking a cigarette.”
When police arrived, the criminal complaint states they found the exhaust system had been cut through on both sides of the catalytic converter.
In the three thefts from the hospital Jan. 27, Pleasant Prairie police officer Benjamin Arzikovic testified that Townsend’s vehicle was seen on security footage and came back registered to her husband.
Townsend gave a statement to Arzikovic during his investigation.
“She confirmed that she was in that vehicle and the thefts of catalytic converters did occur,” he said.
Arzikovic said Townsend denied she removed the converters, but did identify Grana as the person who did.
“She verbally identified the other individual as Joseph Grana,” Arzikovic said.
Arzikovic also testified that footage showed Townsend’s vehicle parking near each of the victim’s vehicles and that someone is seen stepping out of Townsend’s vehicle.
Grana told police that he had been taking the converters “partially because of his drug habits and partially because he owed a drug dealer money,” and that he had been getting death threats because of the debt, according to the complaint.
Two defendants charged in a huge black market THC vape manufacturing ring rejected plea agreements by the state Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Now the cases against Courtney Huffhines, 43, and her son, Jacob Huffhines, 24, will proceed, along with the one against the alleged ring leader of the operation, Tyler Huffhines, 20, of Paddock Lake, who rejected a plea offer in June.
Special prosecutor Lesli Boese laid out the plea offers for both Courtney and Jacob Huffhines during a hearing — which allows for a conversation between the judge, prosecution and defense regarding a proposed plea agreement — before Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner.
Had Courtney Huffhines accepted the deal, she would have pleaded guilty to two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana as a party to a crime and to a felony count of misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
The state then would have dismissed and read in two felony charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
Boese said the recommended sentence would have been two years in prison and three years extended supervision on the possession charge, with identical two-year prison terms on the two others stayed in exchange for five years of probation.
Courtney Huffhines, of Salem — who is free on bond — said she understood the offer and wished to reject it when questioned by Wagner.
“Yes I do, ma’am,” she said. “Thank you.”
The tendered offer for Jacob Huffhines included guilty pleas to three of the charges he faces.
Boese said the offer called for a guilty plea to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and to two possession with intent to deliver marijuana counts.
The offer called for Jacob Huffhines to serve seven years in prison with five years of extended supervision. An additional four years in prison and three years of supervision would have been stayed for five years probation.
In exchange, the state would dismiss and read-in felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Huffhines was on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous drug-deal conviction and had his probation revoked. He participated in the hearing on the telephone from the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Institution, where he’s currently being held on bond.
Both defendants will be back in court Oct. 23. Wagner set a Sept. 15 deadline for any motions to be filed.
Others make appearances
Five other defendants involved in the case — Wesley Webb, 20, of Racine; Daniel Graumenz, 19, Salem; Jordan Lynam, 22, of Racine; Tarail King, 24, of Racine; and Hannah Curty, 20, of Racine — each made brief appearances before Wagner as well.
All five were given status hearings Oct. 23, as several of their attorneys indicated to Wagner that a resolution in their clients’ case may be near.
King faces seven total felonies, four for maintaining a drug trafficking place and three for manufacturing/delivering marijuana.
“This case is definitely headed for resolution,” said King’s attorney, Jamie J. Pagac. “I’m just not quite ready to set that date yet.”
Graumenz’s attorney, Kristyne Watson, told Wagner she was about to receive a lengthy discovery document and needed more time to review that information. Graumenz is charged with felony counts of manufacturing/delivering marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Curty, Lynam and Webb each are charged with one felony count of manufacturing/delivering marijuana as a party to a crime.
The three Huffhines are alleged to have run a THC vape manufacturing and sales business that produced thousands of black-market vape cartridges each day from the family’s Paddock Lake home, a Bristol condominium rented using a stolen identity and from Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office.
Each of the five others charged in the case are alleged to have worked for Tyler Huffhines making vape cartridges or transporting the THC oil used to make them.
Tyler Huffhines, who remains in custody at the Kenosha County Jail, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one felony of misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
A motion hearing in his case is Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
An attempted Christmas Day theft that ended in a fight with a knife has earned a 57-year-old Kenosha man a 15-month prison sentence.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner levied that term Tuesday against Cary E. Quandt, who pleaded guilty to three of the six criminal charges filed against him last December.
According to an agreement announced in June, Quandt pleaded guilty to two felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed and read in.
Wagner sentenced Quandt to three years, three months in prison, including 15 months of initial confinement. The prison term will be followed by two years of extended supervision.
Quandt was given credit for 231 days he’s spent in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. He also was placed on probation for two years and sentenced to nine months in jail, which will run concurrently to the prison term.
The maximum penalty for each of the felonies was a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called police at 4:39 p.m. on Christmas Day to report a man had broken into her vehicle in the 2200 block of 60th Street and “was attacking her boyfriend with a knife.”
The woman’s boyfriend told police they observed Quandt sitting in the driver’s seat of the car as they approached it, and that the back window was broken. The boyfriend told police he “grabbed the defendant and pulled him out of the vehicle” and yelled for the woman to call police.
At that point, Quandt attempted to stab the boyfriend several times with a knife. The woman, who was pregnant at the time of the attack, stated she pulled her sleeve over her hand to protect it and grabbed the knife from the defendant.
The woman sustained a small cut to her palm as a result.
Surveillance video showed Quandt pulled into the parking lot at 4:33 p.m. and parked next to the woman’s vehicle. After he attempted to pry open the door, the video showed Quandt break the window and gain entry, then remove the radio from the dashboard.
Several criminal charges have been filed against a 35-year-old town of Geneva man who led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.
Danial J. Carpenter is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, along with a probation hold, according to Circuit Court records.
Carpenter is charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, fleeing/eluding an officer causing bodily harm or property damage, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury, all as a repeat offender.
In addition, Carpenter is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating under the influence causing injury and obstructing, also as a repeat offender.
Carpenter is due back in court Aug. 21 for an 8:45 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.
A passenger in Carpenter’s vehicle, Dustin Cullins, 32, of Lake Geneva, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer. He has a final pre-trial hearing Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department:
Deputies responded to the 28800 block of Highway 50 on Monday at 1 p.m. for a reckless driving complaint. The vehicle, a black 2014 Hyundai Equus, was stopped in the 2300 block of Highway 50.
Police determined that Carpenter had an active probation warrant, but when they approached the vehicle, he fled at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into another vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection of Highways 50 and 45.
The occupants of that vehicle included an 8-year-old girl, who was not injured. Her mother sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by the Bristol Fire Department.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot toward the Bristol Bay neighborhood, where they were taken into custody.
Criminal court records indicate that Carpenter has previous felony convictions for manufacturing/delivering marijuana and failure to report to jail in 2006, fleeing/eluding in 2007 and manufacturing/delivering amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015, all in Walworth County.
Just eight days after he was found competent to proceed, the case against a 30-year-old Kenosha man accused in a July 10 stabbing changed course Tuesday morning.
The attorney for Chace A. Holst, who faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, said in a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court that she plans to enter a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect for her client.
Holst, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, will return to court Oct. 6 at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
Defense attorney Erin J. Preston asked Commissioner Loren Keating on Tuesday to order a competency evaluation for her client.
Keating said he believed the evaluation can be completed in time for the Oct. 6 hearing, but if not, the schedule can be adjusted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Holst is charged in the stabbing of Cleveland Carr, 61, who was at his home that he shares with about 10 other people in the 1800 block of 67th Street. Carr said he was walking through the kitchen when he was grabbed and had his head slammed against the refrigerator by Holst.
The defendant also allegedly used a racial slur before he used a box cutter to cut Carr from under his right ear across his throat.
One of the responding officers described seeing “the entire right side of Cleveland’s neck was exposed and heavily bleeding ... as Cleveland spoke, officer (Javier) Vega could see his windpipe vibrating.”
The complaint also states that Holst admitted he tried to cut Carr’s throat because he believed the victim was spreading false rumors about him “and that he thought it was a racial thing because he is white and Cleveland is black. The defendant thought Cleveland might be ganging up on him with the black people.”
Carr was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he received a blood transfusion and needed nearly 100 stitches to close the wound in his neck.
Police continued an investigation late Wednesday into gunfire that struck a vehicle at the intersection near Washington and Sheridan roads earlier in the afternoon.
The incident was reported at 4:23 p.m. and was “not fatal”, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.
The incident initially came in as a report of a shooting; however, police later said no one was struck in the gunfire.
“Nobody was struck. A vehicle was struck by gunfire,” said Lt. Aaron Dillhoff. “It looks like there were no injuries.”
Dillhoff said additional details were not available.
“(Investigators) are still working on it right now,” he said. “They’re still talking to people on that one.”
Police responded to an earlier call of a shooting that came in around 3 p.m. in which a man walked in to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital with a gunshot wound. Dillhoff said it was not known whether that shooting was related to the gunfire incident.
Authorities had the area of Washington and Sheridan roads blocked off as they looked for casings in and around the outside of the Dairy Queen, according to motorists who had driven by the scene.
Kerri White, who was driving home around 5 p.m. after picking up her son, said while they were traveling north on Sheridan Road numerous squad cars were stationed between Washington Middle School and the Dairy Queen.
At the intersection at Washington Road, traffic was blocked off to the west and east toward Lake Michigan. White said that, behind Washington Middle School, a police officer was walking by the school and nearby Dairy Queen.
“It looked like they were setting up crime scene markers,” she said.
White said she took photos of the blocked off intersection at 5:09 p.m., and when she arrived home, she said she heard what sounded like a gunshot 15 minutes later.
A man, who declined to give his name but works at a nearby shop, said he heard “three gun shots” before closing up the business at 5 p.m. for the night. As he drove north toward Washington Road, he saw, to the west, a car with windows broken and police officers taking photos. The vehicle appeared to have been struck by bullets, he said.
The manhunt for the suspect in last week’s shooting of a Kenosha police officer took several law enforcement agencies about 90 minutes southeast late Tuesday night.
And that’s where it ended.
Officers with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary (Ind.) Police Department SWAT took Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, into custody without incident at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Massey was located and apprehended in a residence with several firearms, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The added element of firearms in the residence could have escalated the arrest even more, U.S. Marshals Service Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez said.
“Any situation when you’re dealing with a person who tries to take another person’s life, especially a police officer, it’s very dangerous,” he said. “But the Gary SWAT team and the Fugitive Task Force, this is what we do day-in and day-out, so luckily Massey made the right decision and didn’t get into a shootout with law enforcement given all the firearms in the house.”
Massey was transported to Methodist Hospital’s Northlake Campus for a gunshot wound to his abdomen he sustained in the shooting with the officer, then taken to the Lake County (Ind.) Jail to await extradition back to Wisconsin.
Gonzalez said it’s believed the officer who was shot returned fire and struck Massey.
“We were given information from the locals there in Kenosha that the officer believed he did hit Massey with a round,” Gonzalez said. “We knew given all the information we had and how we found him that he was wounded during the shooting of that police officer.”
A jail official in Indiana said Wednesday morning that she believed Massey wouldn’t have his first court appearance there until Friday morning. Gonzalez said officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to the scene as well.
Once he’s returned to the state, Massey is expected to face felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.
Officials still have not released the injured officer’s identity. The two-year member of the Kenosha Police Department reportedly had surgery for the gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition remains unknown.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Having cooperation among so many agencies is vital, Gonzalez said.
“A case like this, we’ve done so many times,” he said. “We have these kind of relationships. The local (departments) are able to be our boots on the ground to give us key information that we need so we can follow the bread crumbs.
“Usually, everybody adding in their various skills and experience leads us to these criminals that try to evade us from state to state.”
Several people who helped a man flee Kenosha after allegedly shooting a police officer are facing charges for providing aid.
Jonathan Massey, 29, is being held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 8 shooting of Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett.
Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in an entry to vehicle complaint. Pruett was shot in the abdomen and is recovering.
According to the criminal complaint, in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen after the officer deployed a Taser. Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled.
Massey was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 12 in Gary, Ind.
According to court documents, several people were with Massey when the shooting occurred, and several helped him flee to Indiana.
Travinna Williams, 30, of Kenosha, is alleged to have driven Massey to a gas station in Harvey, Ill. where he was picked up by a man in a pickup truck. She was charged with harboring a felon and is being held on $50,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint against Williams, a witness told police that she received a phone call at about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 8 from a woman known as “Sis,” who was later identified as Williams. Sis told the witness “Jonathan’s in some (expletive). We’re coming to get you.” About 25 minutes later, Williams arrived at the witness’ residence in a Jeep, Massey was in the back seat of the vehicle.
The witness said Massey used her phone to make 10 phone calls to a person later identified by police as a man who lives in Gary. Another man was also a passenger in the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Williams stopped at a hospital in Illinois and tried to get Massey to go inside for treatment of his gunshot wound. He refused. They then stopped at a drug store where Williams bought water and bandaging materials.
Three women — Ebony Hughes, 27, and Shydaria Role, 23, both of Kenosha, and Desiree Brown, 26, of Racine — were each charged Tuesday with aiding a felon for their roles in allegedly helping Massey after the shooting. Brown and Hughes are alleged to have been among the people who witnessed the shooting.
According to statements in court, additional charges may be pending against others who allegedly aided Massey when he fled the area.
A former town of Paris man has been charged with child sexual assault after he allegedly groped a 9-year-old girl at a Twin Lakes beach.
Jeffrey Ashmus, 54, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and disorderly conduct. Ashmus is a Waterford resident, according to court records, but previously lived in Paris.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, a court commissioner found there was probable cause to bind Ashmus over for trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Twin Lakes Police were called to a beach on Lake Mary Aug. 8 for a report that a man had inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl. When police arrived, they spoke to the girl, described as “visibly upset and scared” and “crying and holding on to her friend,” another 9-year-old girl.
The girls had been at the beach with their families and were sitting on a pier, they told police, when a man they did not know grabbed the 9-year-old repeatedly and pulled her into the water. At one point he grabbed and squeezed her butt. He also grabbed the ankle of the second girl. One of the girls’ mothers intervened and pulled the girl away from the man.
Witnesses pointed out Ashmus, who was sitting on the steps of a restaurant at the beach when police arrived. According to the criminal complaint, police described Ashmus as intoxicated, loud, agitated and confrontational.
At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Christopher Hartley argued that there was no evidence that Ashmus committed sexual assault, saying that to prove the charge the state needs to show that he acted for sexual gratification or to sexually humiliate.
“There is absolutely no evidence that Mr. Ashmus acted (for) sexual gratification,” Hartley said. “I do not believe the government has established probable cause.”
The court commissioner disagreed and found the case could move forward.
Ashmus is out of custody after posting $15,000 bond.
A man who admitted hiding the death of his 2-month-old daughter, then leaving her body in an empty, overgrown lot, pleaded guilty Friday.
Hezile Frison, 37, and his girlfriend Monica Adams, 22, were charged last August with hiding their baby Jalisa Adams-Frison’s body.
The couple and Jalisa had been living with relatives in Kenosha when the baby died, possibly in a co-sleeping death. Instead of reporting it, they hid the baby’s death from the relatives they were living with.
Suspicious, Frizon’s family members continued to question Jalisa’s whereabouts and eventually a family member reported her disappearance to police. Frizon then admitted that he had taken the baby’s body, placed it in a bag and then left the bag in an overgrown, empty lot near 52nd Avenue and 50th Street in Kenosha in July 2019.
Police found the bag Frison described, but never found Jalisa’s body. Based on the condition of the bag, police believed it was shredded by animals.
Frison pleaded guilty Friday to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and bail jumping. In exchange for his plea two other charges were dropped. Adams had in July pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and obstructing police.
Frison is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14. Adams’s is scheduled Sept. 10.
As they released the names of two men killed in separate shootings this week, Kenosha Police are pleading for witnesses to come forward with information about the incidents.
The shootings occurred within two hours Wednesday night. Police do not believe they were related.
Nicholas S. Christman, 40, was killed outside a two-unit building on the southwest corner of 51st Street at 25th Avenue.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said police got a call at 8:45 p.m. about shots being fired in the area. When they went to investigate they found Christman with a fatal gunshot wound. Nosalik said Christman did not live at the address where he was found.
Nosalik said police have not found any witnesses. He could not release further information on the homicide.
At the time of his death, Christman was out on $5,000 bond for gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged in July after police were called for a possible overdose; they found him unconscious in a vehicle. He was treated for a heroin overdose, but during the call police found a loaded handgun next to him.
Christman appeared in court for a preliminary hearing the day before he died. According to court records he lived most recently in Mt. Pleasant, but police believe he lived in Kenosha.
Police said Dajun D. Williams, 24, of Kenosha, was killed about two hours later on the 1100 block of 61st Street. A 13-year-old boy who was injured by gunfire in the same incident is not being identified.
Sharice Coleman, who lives on the block, said she heard gunfire in the alley outside her house and went outside afterward to find Williams dead in a nearby yard. She said she has known Williams for most of her life, referring to him as her brother.
Coleman said Williams has a young son and another due in a few months. “He wasn’t someone out getting in trouble,” she said.
Police said they believe there were parties happening in the area of the 61st Street shooting, and a large number of people were at the scene in the aftermath. They hope witnesses with information will come forward.
“During the shooting in the 1100 block of 61st Street Kenosha Police were on scene in 1 ½ minutes and reported that there were many people in the area,” police said in a formal statement. “It is believed that there are people with information about what led up to, and potentially who is responsible for, this shooting.”
Also, investigators from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the death of 70-year-old Charles Luitze of Somers, who was found dead in his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road Aug. 15. The sheriff’s department confirmed it is investigating the death as a homicide, but would not release the cause. A woman who found his body described his room as splattered with blood.
Kenosha Police are asking anyone with information about either city shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.
The sheriff’s department is asking people with information about the Somers homicide to call its detective bureau at 262-605-5102.
Those with information about any of the three homicides who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Crime Stoppers can pay up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these crimes.
A Kenosha postal worker was escorted out of the Kenosha Post Office Wednesday after he refused to wear a mask while working in the building.
He then returned to the building Thursday despite being suspended and continued to attempt to work without a mask.
The Post Office signed a complaint against him for trespassing, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik. The man received a municipal citation for trespassing and police recommended that he be charged for violating the state’s mask order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the Post Office said he could not comment on the incident, referring questions to the Inspector General, which handles investigations for the agency. The office could not be reached for comment.
According to Nosalik, police were first called to the post office Wednesday after the postal worker refused to comply with his work supervisors who said he needed to wear a mask inside the building and then refused to leave work. He was escorted from the building Wednesday but not cited.
When the man returned to work Thursday despite being told by superiors that he could not come back to the building, Post Office employees again called police when the man refused to leave. He was cited Thursday.
Two people were shot to death in separate incidents in Kenosha late Wednesday, with a 13-year-old boy also shot and injured in the second incident.
In the first incident, a 40-year-old man was killed at the intersection of 51st Street and 25th Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.
While Kenosha Police were investigating that shooting, there was a second call of gunfire at 10:28 p.m. on the 1100 block of 61st Street. There, police found a 24-year-old man shot to death and a 13-year-old injured.
A witness in the neighborhood said the teenager was shot in the leg. Police said the boy is hospitalized and that his injuries are not life threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate the homicides, which investigators do not believe are related. No one is in custody for either incident, Lt. Joe Nosalik said.
Police were not releasing the names of either victim.
The shootings were the second and third homicides in Kenosha County in the last five days. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 70-year-old Somers man who was found dead Saturday in his home on Sheridan Road.
Heard gunfire in the alley
Sharice Coleman said she was at home with her husband and five children at their house on the 1100 block of 61st Street Wednesday when she heard gunfire in the alley adjacent to her house.
She said she heard about 10 shots. “I had to get my two younger kids and get them on the floor,” she said.
When the gunfire ended she went outside. She said it appeared that it began in the alley and that whoever was shooting followed their targets out of the alley and continued to shoot from in front of a house just west of the alley.
She said the 24-year-old man was lying in a front yard on the north side of the street. He died at the scene.
“When I got over there I found out it was a childhood friend of mine,” she said of the man who died. “He was shot in the head and the chest,” she said, saying the mask he was wearing to prevent COVID-19 transmission was still on his face.
Coleman said the injured teenager was found in a backyard.
Large crowd at shooting scene
The scene at the 61st Street shooting was chaotic, with a large, emotional crowd surrounding police as they attempted to preserve evidence at the crime scene.
Investigators remained at the scene into the early morning hours as large crowds congregated at the intersection and throughout the neighborhood, some of them young people who could be heard sobbing loudly.
Officers stood alongside the yellow scene tape used for controlling large crowds. Investigators stood in front of the lifeless body of the man shielding it from onlookers.
On Thursday morning 61st Avenue was quiet, with little sign of the violence that occurred there hours before. Police tape had been removed, and there was no police presence in the area.
Coleman, who said she has lived on the street for a little over a month, said gunfire has become common on the street.
“There’s shots fired on this block every few days,” she said.
She said her three older children automatically stop what they are doing and lay on the floor when they hear shots, hoping to avoid being struck by errant shots coming through walls or windows.
Site investigation
Police were still on the scene of the homicide at 51st Street and 25th Avenue Thursday morning. The department was releasing little information on that homicide, which left a 40-year-old Kenosha man dead.
At the scene, yellow police tape surrounded the backyard of a two-unit building on the southwest corner of the intersection, along with the yard between the building and the neighboring two-unit to the south. Nosalik said he could not comment on whether the man had been shot inside or outside the building.
On Wednesday night after the shooting, police searched that area with a police dog. Thursday morning, neighbors said they did not want to comment on that homicide.
A man who lives in the building next door said he had been at work when the shooting occurred. “I just moved in here on Friday,” he said, shaking his head.
Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
A Kenosha man who previously was the focus of a domestic violence controversy was charged Wednesday for an alleged domestic battery.
Nicholas Mercier, 34, was charged with substantial battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. He is being held on $3,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police went to Mercier’s home on the 1100 block of 56th Street Tuesday to check on the welfare of a woman. The woman’s friend had called police, concerned that she may have been abused.
Police spoke to Mercier, who denied any altercation. He told police they could find the woman in his laundry room. Police found her sitting on the floor “very upset and crying.” According to the report, she had multiple bruises on her legs, extensive bruising on her arm and on the bridge of her nose. She told police “he put me here and didn’t let me leave.” The complaint states that Mercier had injured her on Sunday.
At the hospital, according to the complaint, the woman was diagnosed with a fractured elbow.
In 2014, Mercier was convicted of reckless driving causing great bodily harm after he allegedly injured a woman during an argument when he took off in a Jeep, causing her to fall from the vehicle. That incident became controversial in 2018 when the Kenosha restaurant where Mercier was a manager made light of it on social media and with “jokes” depicting it on the restaurant’s menu board. The “jokes” sparked outrage on social media and the restaurateur ultimately apologized.
On Wednesday, a different Kenosha restaurant where Mercier was now employed as general manager issued a statement on social media that he had been fired when owners learned of the latest incident.
A Kenosha County judge dropped bond from $1 million to $50,000 Wednesday for a Twin Lakes man accused of reckless homicide in a Highway 50 crash that killed a teen.
Anthony Lagowski, 21, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of reckless injury in the June 3 crash that killed 14-year-old Domanic Flaig of Lake Geneva and seriously injured a passenger in Lagowski’s vehicle and Flaig’s 21-year-old brother Tyler Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes.
Investigators believe Lagowski was racing another vehicle on Highway 50 and was travelling at 80 to 95 mph when he struck Boll-Flaig’s vehicle as Boll-Flaig was turning onto Highway B.
At a bond hearing, Judge Bruce Schroeder lowered Lagowski’s bond to $50,000 from the $1 million set at his initial appearance. If Lagowski is able to post bond, the conditions require that he remain on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Defense attorney Terry Rose sought the bond reduction, with the state objecting to the change. ”I think the judge made a decision based on the trend line of cases,” Rose said. “He felt a million was more appropriate for a first-degree homicide, and I agree.”
Rose said he did not know whether Lagowski would be able to post bond.
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identity of a Somers’ man found dead Saturday, saying they are investigating it as a homicide.
Charles E. Luitze, 70, was found dead in his bedroom at his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road by a neighbor who was checking on his welfare after being unable to reach him. The woman said there was “blood spattered everywhere.”
The sheriff’s department had been characterizing Luitze’s death as “suspicious.” Sgt. David Wright confirmed Wednesday that investigators believe Luitze was murdered, saying the death is being investigated as homicide.
Wright said Luitze is believed to have lived alone. He said he could not release any further information about the investigation or the cause of death, but said no one is in custody.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
A 55-year-old Kenosha man is being treated at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being shot early Monday.
According to Kenosha Police, staff at a Kenosha hospital told officers the man arrived with a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m, taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police described the wound as non-life threatening.
The man reported the shooting happened at an apartment on the 4000 block of 28th Avenue. He told officers there were no witnesses to the shooting.
SOMERS — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives continued an investigation Sunday into the suspicious death of a man who neighbors and close friends called “very friendly” and a generous gardener.
Authorities released very little information on the death that was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Sheridan Road. Residents who contacted the Kenosha News said sheriff’s squad cars and detectives remained at the man’s home through the night and canvassed nearby homes during the investigation. A squad car was parked outside the man’s home Sunday afternoon.
KCSD Sgt. David Zoerner said the incident was a death investigation of a male adult.
Lei Lani Akina, a close friend of the man, however, identified him as Charlie Luitze, a man in his 70s, who she has known for the last five years. Akina found him dead in his room.
“I knew something was wrong. He wasn’t getting back to me and his car was there. I knocked, tried the handle and just went in. It was real dark. … I just got an eerie feeling,” she said.
She went to the man’s home initially, but didn’t venture any further toward his room and left and went back to her home nearby to grab a flashlight. A few minutes later she returned with her daughter who waited outside Luitze’s house.
This time, Akina went to his bedroom.
“When I got to his room, he was there in his bed,” she said. She said there was “blood splattered everywhere.”
Distraught, she ran out of the home and asked neighbors to dial 911.
“He was a good guy. He helped everybody. He walked around the neighborhood and gave vegetables. He helped me for years. I could count on him. Whenever (I needed him) he was the first one there,” she said. “He’s just a nice guy. It’s so horrible.”
Luitze, was someone who was “very friendly, really easy to like, a Christian man,” she said.
Akina said the last time she saw and spoke with Luitze was about three or four days ago when he had come over to drop off a bounty of cucumbers and tomatoes.
She texted him afterward thanking him for the freshly grown produce. He never got back to her.
Akina believes that Luitze had gone to bed then that evening and he was killed.
“That was the last time I heard from him,” she said. “He was (very nice). He didn’t deserve this.”
According to Darryl Martin, who also lives in the neighborhood, Luitze was a generous man.
“He’s got a garden, and he’s given everyone here vegetables,” he said. “He was a good guy.”
What started as a man driving around with a gun quickly escalated Wednesday and ended with five criminal charges against the 32-year-old Kenosha resident.
Dakota M. Weldon, who is in custody on a probation hold and a $7,500 cash bond, made his initial appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Weldon will be back Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating at 9:15 a.m.
The defendant is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, all as a repeat offender.
If convicted of all three felonies, Weldon faces a total prison term of 26 years and a $60,000 fine, plus an additional four years for each because of the repeat-offender status.
Weldon also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer, also as a repeater.
Special Prosecutor Ian Hackett asked Keating for a substantial cash bond.
“Given the severity of the allegations ... (and the fact that) a gun was found (it calls for a high bond),” Hackett said. “The drugs that were found were alleged to be the defendant’s.”
Defense attorney Joseph Corcoran didn’t deny the seriousness of the charges, but asked Keating to craft a bond that gave his client the ability to bond out of custody.
“Mr. Weldon does understand the severity of the charges against him and the likely prison sentence if convicted of all (the charges),” Corcoran said. “We are asking the court for something that Mr. Weldon may be able to post.”
In the end, Keating settled on the $7,500 cash bond.
“These are allegations, but they’re very serious allegations,” Keating said. “Attempting to flee from police, throwing a firearm, resisting, all of these point to this court as someone who is a flight risk.”
According to the criminal complaint:
Police located the defendant’s vehicle on 60th Street, and when Weldon realized officers were behind him, he accelerated quickly into an area with many pedestrians. After the vehicle became trapped behind traffic, Weldon pulled into a driveway on 21st Avenue.
When Weldon exited, police believed he had a handgun in his waistband. Despite orders from officers, the defendant fled on foot, jumped a fence and allegedly tossed the gun.
Police eventually caught Weldon, but he resisted arrest to the point where a taser was used, along with a series of hammer strikes designed to get him to release what later was found to be a plastic baggie of cocaine from his right hand.
During a search of his vehicle, police also found three bindles of what later tested positive for marijuana on the passenger seat.
A department K9 later located a black, semiautomatic pistol behind a shed on the north side of a backyard, about 20 to 25 feet from where Weldon was seen throwing it. Police reported the gun didn’t have a magazine or a round in the chamber.
The combined bindles of marijuana weighed 11.8 grams, while six bindles of cocaine weighed 1.4 grams. Weldon also had $1,378 in cash.
Court records indicate that Weldon has a previous felony conviction for fleeing in Kenosha County in 2017.
A 34-year-old Kenosha man who is charged with five felonies after a violent home invasion last December was found competent to proceed after a hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Calvin L. Richardson will be back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20 at 9:45 a.m.
Richardson is charged with felony counts of burglary, use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The defendant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha police were called to a home in the 2000 block of 61st Street on Dec. 9, 2019, where they found a man bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. The man, who was losing consciousness, also had duct tape around his forearms.
The victim, who was treated for his injuries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, said the defendant asked to use his phone. As the two were in the house, a man the victim had never seen before knocked on the door and pointed a handgun at his face.
According to the criminal complaint, the men bound the victim's wrists and neck, threatened to shot him and beat him with a gun. The victim then was punched and stabbed before the men fled from the house with money.
The case against one of the defendants charged in the theft of several catalytic converters earlier this year will continue after a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Darla J. Townsend, 56, of Zion, Ill., had her case bound over by Commissioner Loren Keating and will be back in court for a judicial pre-trial hearing Sept. 30 at 9:20 a.m.
Townsend faces eight criminal charges in two separate cases against her. In one, she is charged with a felony count of conspiracy to remove a vehicle’s major parts without consent and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
In the other, she is charged with three felony counts of removing a vehicle’s major parts without consent as a party to a crime and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.
Townsend’s co-defendant, Joseph M. Grana, 32, of Racine, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime in July. In exchange, four felony charges of conspiracy to remove a vehicle’s major parts without consent were dismissed and read in.
Grana was placed on two years probation by Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder. The criminal complaint also stated that Grana was linked to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Lake County, Ill., where he formerly lived, along with Gurnee, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha.
Officers testify
The charges against both stemmed from thefts at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (St. Catherine’s) and also at Tinseltown Theater in Kenosha.
In the theft at the theater, Kenosha Police Department court liaison officer Albert Gonzalez testified that a couple stepped into their car, and when they started it up, the man heard a “metal-on-metal” sound.
At that point, someone popped up from under the car with a grinder tool in their hand, Gonzalez said.
“(The victim saw the person) jump into the car that was backed into the stall next to him,” he said. “He saw a female in the car (who) was smoking a cigarette.”
When police arrived, the criminal complaint states they found the exhaust system had been cut through on both sides of the catalytic converter.
In the three thefts from the hospital Jan. 27, Pleasant Prairie police officer Benjamin Arzikovic testified that Townsend’s vehicle was seen on security footage and came back registered to her husband.
Townsend gave a statement to Arzikovic during his investigation.
“She confirmed that she was in that vehicle and the thefts of catalytic converters did occur,” he said.
Arzikovic said Townsend denied she removed the converters, but did identify Grana as the person who did.
“She verbally identified the other individual as Joseph Grana,” Arzikovic said.
Arzikovic also testified that footage showed Townsend’s vehicle parking near each of the victim’s vehicles and that someone is seen stepping out of Townsend’s vehicle.
Grana told police that he had been taking the converters “partially because of his drug habits and partially because he owed a drug dealer money,” and that he had been getting death threats because of the debt, according to the complaint.
Two defendants charged in a huge black market THC vape manufacturing ring rejected plea agreements by the state Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Now the cases against Courtney Huffhines, 43, and her son, Jacob Huffhines, 24, will proceed, along with the one against the alleged ring leader of the operation, Tyler Huffhines, 20, of Paddock Lake, who rejected a plea offer in June.
Special prosecutor Lesli Boese laid out the plea offers for both Courtney and Jacob Huffhines during a hearing — which allows for a conversation between the judge, prosecution and defense regarding a proposed plea agreement — before Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner.
Had Courtney Huffhines accepted the deal, she would have pleaded guilty to two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana as a party to a crime and to a felony count of misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
The state then would have dismissed and read in two felony charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
Boese said the recommended sentence would have been two years in prison and three years extended supervision on the possession charge, with identical two-year prison terms on the two others stayed in exchange for five years of probation.
Courtney Huffhines, of Salem — who is free on bond — said she understood the offer and wished to reject it when questioned by Wagner.
“Yes I do, ma’am,” she said. “Thank you.”
The tendered offer for Jacob Huffhines included guilty pleas to three of the charges he faces.
Boese said the offer called for a guilty plea to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and to two possession with intent to deliver marijuana counts.
The offer called for Jacob Huffhines to serve seven years in prison with five years of extended supervision. An additional four years in prison and three years of supervision would have been stayed for five years probation.
In exchange, the state would dismiss and read-in felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Huffhines was on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous drug-deal conviction and had his probation revoked. He participated in the hearing on the telephone from the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Institution, where he’s currently being held on bond.
Both defendants will be back in court Oct. 23. Wagner set a Sept. 15 deadline for any motions to be filed.
Others make appearances
Five other defendants involved in the case — Wesley Webb, 20, of Racine; Daniel Graumenz, 19, Salem; Jordan Lynam, 22, of Racine; Tarail King, 24, of Racine; and Hannah Curty, 20, of Racine — each made brief appearances before Wagner as well.
All five were given status hearings Oct. 23, as several of their attorneys indicated to Wagner that a resolution in their clients’ case may be near.
King faces seven total felonies, four for maintaining a drug trafficking place and three for manufacturing/delivering marijuana.
“This case is definitely headed for resolution,” said King’s attorney, Jamie J. Pagac. “I’m just not quite ready to set that date yet.”
Graumenz’s attorney, Kristyne Watson, told Wagner she was about to receive a lengthy discovery document and needed more time to review that information. Graumenz is charged with felony counts of manufacturing/delivering marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Curty, Lynam and Webb each are charged with one felony count of manufacturing/delivering marijuana as a party to a crime.
The three Huffhines are alleged to have run a THC vape manufacturing and sales business that produced thousands of black-market vape cartridges each day from the family’s Paddock Lake home, a Bristol condominium rented using a stolen identity and from Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office.
Each of the five others charged in the case are alleged to have worked for Tyler Huffhines making vape cartridges or transporting the THC oil used to make them.
Tyler Huffhines, who remains in custody at the Kenosha County Jail, is charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one felony of misappropriation of identifying information to obtain money.
A motion hearing in his case is Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
An attempted Christmas Day theft that ended in a fight with a knife has earned a 57-year-old Kenosha man a 15-month prison sentence.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner levied that term Tuesday against Cary E. Quandt, who pleaded guilty to three of the six criminal charges filed against him last December.
According to an agreement announced in June, Quandt pleaded guilty to two felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon were dismissed and read in.
Wagner sentenced Quandt to three years, three months in prison, including 15 months of initial confinement. The prison term will be followed by two years of extended supervision.
Quandt was given credit for 231 days he’s spent in custody in the Kenosha County Jail. He also was placed on probation for two years and sentenced to nine months in jail, which will run concurrently to the prison term.
The maximum penalty for each of the felonies was a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called police at 4:39 p.m. on Christmas Day to report a man had broken into her vehicle in the 2200 block of 60th Street and “was attacking her boyfriend with a knife.”
The woman’s boyfriend told police they observed Quandt sitting in the driver’s seat of the car as they approached it, and that the back window was broken. The boyfriend told police he “grabbed the defendant and pulled him out of the vehicle” and yelled for the woman to call police.
At that point, Quandt attempted to stab the boyfriend several times with a knife. The woman, who was pregnant at the time of the attack, stated she pulled her sleeve over her hand to protect it and grabbed the knife from the defendant.
The woman sustained a small cut to her palm as a result.
Surveillance video showed Quandt pulled into the parking lot at 4:33 p.m. and parked next to the woman’s vehicle. After he attempted to pry open the door, the video showed Quandt break the window and gain entry, then remove the radio from the dashboard.
Several criminal charges have been filed against a 35-year-old town of Geneva man who led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon.
Danial J. Carpenter is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond, along with a probation hold, according to Circuit Court records.
Carpenter is charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, fleeing/eluding an officer causing bodily harm or property damage, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury, all as a repeat offender.
In addition, Carpenter is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating under the influence causing injury and obstructing, also as a repeat offender.
Carpenter is due back in court Aug. 21 for an 8:45 a.m. preliminary hearing before Commissioner Loren Keating.
A passenger in Carpenter’s vehicle, Dustin Cullins, 32, of Lake Geneva, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer. He has a final pre-trial hearing Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Department:
Deputies responded to the 28800 block of Highway 50 on Monday at 1 p.m. for a reckless driving complaint. The vehicle, a black 2014 Hyundai Equus, was stopped in the 2300 block of Highway 50.
Police determined that Carpenter had an active probation warrant, but when they approached the vehicle, he fled at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into another vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection of Highways 50 and 45.
The occupants of that vehicle included an 8-year-old girl, who was not injured. Her mother sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by the Bristol Fire Department.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot toward the Bristol Bay neighborhood, where they were taken into custody.
Criminal court records indicate that Carpenter has previous felony convictions for manufacturing/delivering marijuana and failure to report to jail in 2006, fleeing/eluding in 2007 and manufacturing/delivering amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2015, all in Walworth County.
Just eight days after he was found competent to proceed, the case against a 30-year-old Kenosha man accused in a July 10 stabbing changed course Tuesday morning.
The attorney for Chace A. Holst, who faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, said in a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court that she plans to enter a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect for her client.
Holst, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, will return to court Oct. 6 at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
Defense attorney Erin J. Preston asked Commissioner Loren Keating on Tuesday to order a competency evaluation for her client.
Keating said he believed the evaluation can be completed in time for the Oct. 6 hearing, but if not, the schedule can be adjusted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Holst is charged in the stabbing of Cleveland Carr, 61, who was at his home that he shares with about 10 other people in the 1800 block of 67th Street. Carr said he was walking through the kitchen when he was grabbed and had his head slammed against the refrigerator by Holst.
The defendant also allegedly used a racial slur before he used a box cutter to cut Carr from under his right ear across his throat.
One of the responding officers described seeing “the entire right side of Cleveland’s neck was exposed and heavily bleeding ... as Cleveland spoke, officer (Javier) Vega could see his windpipe vibrating.”
The complaint also states that Holst admitted he tried to cut Carr’s throat because he believed the victim was spreading false rumors about him “and that he thought it was a racial thing because he is white and Cleveland is black. The defendant thought Cleveland might be ganging up on him with the black people.”
Carr was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he received a blood transfusion and needed nearly 100 stitches to close the wound in his neck.
Police continued an investigation late Wednesday into gunfire that struck a vehicle at the intersection near Washington and Sheridan roads earlier in the afternoon.
The incident was reported at 4:23 p.m. and was “not fatal”, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.
The incident initially came in as a report of a shooting; however, police later said no one was struck in the gunfire.
“Nobody was struck. A vehicle was struck by gunfire,” said Lt. Aaron Dillhoff. “It looks like there were no injuries.”
Dillhoff said additional details were not available.
“(Investigators) are still working on it right now,” he said. “They’re still talking to people on that one.”
Police responded to an earlier call of a shooting that came in around 3 p.m. in which a man walked in to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital with a gunshot wound. Dillhoff said it was not known whether that shooting was related to the gunfire incident.
Authorities had the area of Washington and Sheridan roads blocked off as they looked for casings in and around the outside of the Dairy Queen, according to motorists who had driven by the scene.
Kerri White, who was driving home around 5 p.m. after picking up her son, said while they were traveling north on Sheridan Road numerous squad cars were stationed between Washington Middle School and the Dairy Queen.
At the intersection at Washington Road, traffic was blocked off to the west and east toward Lake Michigan. White said that, behind Washington Middle School, a police officer was walking by the school and nearby Dairy Queen.
“It looked like they were setting up crime scene markers,” she said.
White said she took photos of the blocked off intersection at 5:09 p.m., and when she arrived home, she said she heard what sounded like a gunshot 15 minutes later.
A man, who declined to give his name but works at a nearby shop, said he heard “three gun shots” before closing up the business at 5 p.m. for the night. As he drove north toward Washington Road, he saw, to the west, a car with windows broken and police officers taking photos. The vehicle appeared to have been struck by bullets, he said.
The manhunt for the suspect in last week’s shooting of a Kenosha police officer took several law enforcement agencies about 90 minutes southeast late Tuesday night.
And that’s where it ended.
Officers with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary (Ind.) Police Department SWAT took Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, into custody without incident at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Massey was located and apprehended in a residence with several firearms, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The added element of firearms in the residence could have escalated the arrest even more, U.S. Marshals Service Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez said.
“Any situation when you’re dealing with a person who tries to take another person’s life, especially a police officer, it’s very dangerous,” he said. “But the Gary SWAT team and the Fugitive Task Force, this is what we do day-in and day-out, so luckily Massey made the right decision and didn’t get into a shootout with law enforcement given all the firearms in the house.”
Massey was transported to Methodist Hospital’s Northlake Campus for a gunshot wound to his abdomen he sustained in the shooting with the officer, then taken to the Lake County (Ind.) Jail to await extradition back to Wisconsin.
Gonzalez said it’s believed the officer who was shot returned fire and struck Massey.
“We were given information from the locals there in Kenosha that the officer believed he did hit Massey with a round,” Gonzalez said. “We knew given all the information we had and how we found him that he was wounded during the shooting of that police officer.”
A jail official in Indiana said Wednesday morning that she believed Massey wouldn’t have his first court appearance there until Friday morning. Gonzalez said officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to the scene as well.
Once he’s returned to the state, Massey is expected to face felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.
Officials still have not released the injured officer’s identity. The two-year member of the Kenosha Police Department reportedly had surgery for the gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition remains unknown.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Having cooperation among so many agencies is vital, Gonzalez said.
“A case like this, we’ve done so many times,” he said. “We have these kind of relationships. The local (departments) are able to be our boots on the ground to give us key information that we need so we can follow the bread crumbs.
“Usually, everybody adding in their various skills and experience leads us to these criminals that try to evade us from state to state.”
Several people who helped a man flee Kenosha after allegedly shooting a police officer are facing charges for providing aid.
Jonathan Massey, 29, is being held on $1 million bond, charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 8 shooting of Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett.
Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in an entry to vehicle complaint. Pruett was shot in the abdomen and is recovering.
According to the criminal complaint, in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen after the officer deployed a Taser. Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled.
Massey was arrested by U.S. Marshals Aug. 12 in Gary, Ind.
According to court documents, several people were with Massey when the shooting occurred, and several helped him flee to Indiana.
Travinna Williams, 30, of Kenosha, is alleged to have driven Massey to a gas station in Harvey, Ill. where he was picked up by a man in a pickup truck. She was charged with harboring a felon and is being held on $50,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint against Williams, a witness told police that she received a phone call at about 5:20 a.m. Aug. 8 from a woman known as “Sis,” who was later identified as Williams. Sis told the witness “Jonathan’s in some (expletive). We’re coming to get you.” About 25 minutes later, Williams arrived at the witness’ residence in a Jeep, Massey was in the back seat of the vehicle.
The witness said Massey used her phone to make 10 phone calls to a person later identified by police as a man who lives in Gary. Another man was also a passenger in the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Williams stopped at a hospital in Illinois and tried to get Massey to go inside for treatment of his gunshot wound. He refused. They then stopped at a drug store where Williams bought water and bandaging materials.
Three women — Ebony Hughes, 27, and Shydaria Role, 23, both of Kenosha, and Desiree Brown, 26, of Racine — were each charged Tuesday with aiding a felon for their roles in allegedly helping Massey after the shooting. Brown and Hughes are alleged to have been among the people who witnessed the shooting.
According to statements in court, additional charges may be pending against others who allegedly aided Massey when he fled the area.
A former town of Paris man has been charged with child sexual assault after he allegedly groped a 9-year-old girl at a Twin Lakes beach.
Jeffrey Ashmus, 54, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and disorderly conduct. Ashmus is a Waterford resident, according to court records, but previously lived in Paris.
At a preliminary hearing Friday, a court commissioner found there was probable cause to bind Ashmus over for trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Twin Lakes Police were called to a beach on Lake Mary Aug. 8 for a report that a man had inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl. When police arrived, they spoke to the girl, described as “visibly upset and scared” and “crying and holding on to her friend,” another 9-year-old girl.
The girls had been at the beach with their families and were sitting on a pier, they told police, when a man they did not know grabbed the 9-year-old repeatedly and pulled her into the water. At one point he grabbed and squeezed her butt. He also grabbed the ankle of the second girl. One of the girls’ mothers intervened and pulled the girl away from the man.
Witnesses pointed out Ashmus, who was sitting on the steps of a restaurant at the beach when police arrived. According to the criminal complaint, police described Ashmus as intoxicated, loud, agitated and confrontational.
At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Christopher Hartley argued that there was no evidence that Ashmus committed sexual assault, saying that to prove the charge the state needs to show that he acted for sexual gratification or to sexually humiliate.
“There is absolutely no evidence that Mr. Ashmus acted (for) sexual gratification,” Hartley said. “I do not believe the government has established probable cause.”
The court commissioner disagreed and found the case could move forward.
Ashmus is out of custody after posting $15,000 bond.
A man who admitted hiding the death of his 2-month-old daughter, then leaving her body in an empty, overgrown lot, pleaded guilty Friday.
Hezile Frison, 37, and his girlfriend Monica Adams, 22, were charged last August with hiding their baby Jalisa Adams-Frison’s body.
The couple and Jalisa had been living with relatives in Kenosha when the baby died, possibly in a co-sleeping death. Instead of reporting it, they hid the baby’s death from the relatives they were living with.
Suspicious, Frizon’s family members continued to question Jalisa’s whereabouts and eventually a family member reported her disappearance to police. Frizon then admitted that he had taken the baby’s body, placed it in a bag and then left the bag in an overgrown, empty lot near 52nd Avenue and 50th Street in Kenosha in July 2019.
Police found the bag Frison described, but never found Jalisa’s body. Based on the condition of the bag, police believed it was shredded by animals.
Frison pleaded guilty Friday to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and bail jumping. In exchange for his plea two other charges were dropped. Adams had in July pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and obstructing police.
Frison is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14. Adams’s is scheduled Sept. 10.
As they released the names of two men killed in separate shootings this week, Kenosha Police are pleading for witnesses to come forward with information about the incidents.
The shootings occurred within two hours Wednesday night. Police do not believe they were related.
Nicholas S. Christman, 40, was killed outside a two-unit building on the southwest corner of 51st Street at 25th Avenue.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said police got a call at 8:45 p.m. about shots being fired in the area. When they went to investigate they found Christman with a fatal gunshot wound. Nosalik said Christman did not live at the address where he was found.
Nosalik said police have not found any witnesses. He could not release further information on the homicide.
At the time of his death, Christman was out on $5,000 bond for gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged in July after police were called for a possible overdose; they found him unconscious in a vehicle. He was treated for a heroin overdose, but during the call police found a loaded handgun next to him.
Christman appeared in court for a preliminary hearing the day before he died. According to court records he lived most recently in Mt. Pleasant, but police believe he lived in Kenosha.
Police said Dajun D. Williams, 24, of Kenosha, was killed about two hours later on the 1100 block of 61st Street. A 13-year-old boy who was injured by gunfire in the same incident is not being identified.
Sharice Coleman, who lives on the block, said she heard gunfire in the alley outside her house and went outside afterward to find Williams dead in a nearby yard. She said she has known Williams for most of her life, referring to him as her brother.
Coleman said Williams has a young son and another due in a few months. “He wasn’t someone out getting in trouble,” she said.
Police said they believe there were parties happening in the area of the 61st Street shooting, and a large number of people were at the scene in the aftermath. They hope witnesses with information will come forward.
“During the shooting in the 1100 block of 61st Street Kenosha Police were on scene in 1 ½ minutes and reported that there were many people in the area,” police said in a formal statement. “It is believed that there are people with information about what led up to, and potentially who is responsible for, this shooting.”
Also, investigators from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the death of 70-year-old Charles Luitze of Somers, who was found dead in his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road Aug. 15. The sheriff’s department confirmed it is investigating the death as a homicide, but would not release the cause. A woman who found his body described his room as splattered with blood.
Kenosha Police are asking anyone with information about either city shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.
The sheriff’s department is asking people with information about the Somers homicide to call its detective bureau at 262-605-5102.
Those with information about any of the three homicides who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Crime Stoppers can pay up to $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these crimes.
A Kenosha postal worker was escorted out of the Kenosha Post Office Wednesday after he refused to wear a mask while working in the building.
He then returned to the building Thursday despite being suspended and continued to attempt to work without a mask.
The Post Office signed a complaint against him for trespassing, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik. The man received a municipal citation for trespassing and police recommended that he be charged for violating the state’s mask order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the Post Office said he could not comment on the incident, referring questions to the Inspector General, which handles investigations for the agency. The office could not be reached for comment.
According to Nosalik, police were first called to the post office Wednesday after the postal worker refused to comply with his work supervisors who said he needed to wear a mask inside the building and then refused to leave work. He was escorted from the building Wednesday but not cited.
When the man returned to work Thursday despite being told by superiors that he could not come back to the building, Post Office employees again called police when the man refused to leave. He was cited Thursday.
Two people were shot to death in separate incidents in Kenosha late Wednesday, with a 13-year-old boy also shot and injured in the second incident.
In the first incident, a 40-year-old man was killed at the intersection of 51st Street and 25th Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.
While Kenosha Police were investigating that shooting, there was a second call of gunfire at 10:28 p.m. on the 1100 block of 61st Street. There, police found a 24-year-old man shot to death and a 13-year-old injured.
A witness in the neighborhood said the teenager was shot in the leg. Police said the boy is hospitalized and that his injuries are not life threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate the homicides, which investigators do not believe are related. No one is in custody for either incident, Lt. Joe Nosalik said.
Police were not releasing the names of either victim.
The shootings were the second and third homicides in Kenosha County in the last five days. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 70-year-old Somers man who was found dead Saturday in his home on Sheridan Road.
Heard gunfire in the alley
Sharice Coleman said she was at home with her husband and five children at their house on the 1100 block of 61st Street Wednesday when she heard gunfire in the alley adjacent to her house.
She said she heard about 10 shots. “I had to get my two younger kids and get them on the floor,” she said.
When the gunfire ended she went outside. She said it appeared that it began in the alley and that whoever was shooting followed their targets out of the alley and continued to shoot from in front of a house just west of the alley.
She said the 24-year-old man was lying in a front yard on the north side of the street. He died at the scene.
“When I got over there I found out it was a childhood friend of mine,” she said of the man who died. “He was shot in the head and the chest,” she said, saying the mask he was wearing to prevent COVID-19 transmission was still on his face.
Coleman said the injured teenager was found in a backyard.
Large crowd at shooting scene
The scene at the 61st Street shooting was chaotic, with a large, emotional crowd surrounding police as they attempted to preserve evidence at the crime scene.
Investigators remained at the scene into the early morning hours as large crowds congregated at the intersection and throughout the neighborhood, some of them young people who could be heard sobbing loudly.
Officers stood alongside the yellow scene tape used for controlling large crowds. Investigators stood in front of the lifeless body of the man shielding it from onlookers.
On Thursday morning 61st Avenue was quiet, with little sign of the violence that occurred there hours before. Police tape had been removed, and there was no police presence in the area.
Coleman, who said she has lived on the street for a little over a month, said gunfire has become common on the street.
“There’s shots fired on this block every few days,” she said.
She said her three older children automatically stop what they are doing and lay on the floor when they hear shots, hoping to avoid being struck by errant shots coming through walls or windows.
Site investigation
Police were still on the scene of the homicide at 51st Street and 25th Avenue Thursday morning. The department was releasing little information on that homicide, which left a 40-year-old Kenosha man dead.
At the scene, yellow police tape surrounded the backyard of a two-unit building on the southwest corner of the intersection, along with the yard between the building and the neighboring two-unit to the south. Nosalik said he could not comment on whether the man had been shot inside or outside the building.
On Wednesday night after the shooting, police searched that area with a police dog. Thursday morning, neighbors said they did not want to comment on that homicide.
A man who lives in the building next door said he had been at work when the shooting occurred. “I just moved in here on Friday,” he said, shaking his head.
Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
A Kenosha man who previously was the focus of a domestic violence controversy was charged Wednesday for an alleged domestic battery.
Nicholas Mercier, 34, was charged with substantial battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. He is being held on $3,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police went to Mercier’s home on the 1100 block of 56th Street Tuesday to check on the welfare of a woman. The woman’s friend had called police, concerned that she may have been abused.
Police spoke to Mercier, who denied any altercation. He told police they could find the woman in his laundry room. Police found her sitting on the floor “very upset and crying.” According to the report, she had multiple bruises on her legs, extensive bruising on her arm and on the bridge of her nose. She told police “he put me here and didn’t let me leave.” The complaint states that Mercier had injured her on Sunday.
At the hospital, according to the complaint, the woman was diagnosed with a fractured elbow.
In 2014, Mercier was convicted of reckless driving causing great bodily harm after he allegedly injured a woman during an argument when he took off in a Jeep, causing her to fall from the vehicle. That incident became controversial in 2018 when the Kenosha restaurant where Mercier was a manager made light of it on social media and with “jokes” depicting it on the restaurant’s menu board. The “jokes” sparked outrage on social media and the restaurateur ultimately apologized.
On Wednesday, a different Kenosha restaurant where Mercier was now employed as general manager issued a statement on social media that he had been fired when owners learned of the latest incident.
A Kenosha County judge dropped bond from $1 million to $50,000 Wednesday for a Twin Lakes man accused of reckless homicide in a Highway 50 crash that killed a teen.
Anthony Lagowski, 21, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of reckless injury in the June 3 crash that killed 14-year-old Domanic Flaig of Lake Geneva and seriously injured a passenger in Lagowski’s vehicle and Flaig’s 21-year-old brother Tyler Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes.
Investigators believe Lagowski was racing another vehicle on Highway 50 and was travelling at 80 to 95 mph when he struck Boll-Flaig’s vehicle as Boll-Flaig was turning onto Highway B.
At a bond hearing, Judge Bruce Schroeder lowered Lagowski’s bond to $50,000 from the $1 million set at his initial appearance. If Lagowski is able to post bond, the conditions require that he remain on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Defense attorney Terry Rose sought the bond reduction, with the state objecting to the change. ”I think the judge made a decision based on the trend line of cases,” Rose said. “He felt a million was more appropriate for a first-degree homicide, and I agree.”
Rose said he did not know whether Lagowski would be able to post bond.
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identity of a Somers’ man found dead Saturday, saying they are investigating it as a homicide.
Charles E. Luitze, 70, was found dead in his bedroom at his home on the 1300 block of Sheridan Road by a neighbor who was checking on his welfare after being unable to reach him. The woman said there was “blood spattered everywhere.”
The sheriff’s department had been characterizing Luitze’s death as “suspicious.” Sgt. David Wright confirmed Wednesday that investigators believe Luitze was murdered, saying the death is being investigated as homicide.
Wright said Luitze is believed to have lived alone. He said he could not release any further information about the investigation or the cause of death, but said no one is in custody.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
“Everybody loves Kyle.” It was the running joke in the White household. From family and friends to coworkers and people he would come across in his travels, people who met Kyle White always had something great to say about him.
Paul A. Turner appears in Kenosha County Circuit Court in 2018 after he was charged with two felonies in the death of 19-year-old Zachariah Bulanow of Sturtevant. A motion to dismiss the case was denied Wednesday and it was set for trial beginning Dec. 14.