Judge denies motion in 2018 fatal crash

The case against a 32-year-old Kenosha man charged in a 2018 fatal crash will proceed to trial after a defense motion to dismiss was denied Wednesday morning.

Paul A. Turner is charged with felony counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death. The July 8, 2018 crash killed 19-year-old Zachariah Bulanow of Sturtevant.

After Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell denied defense attorney Xavier Solis’s motion to dismiss, the case was set for jury trial beginning Dec. 14. A pre-trial status hearing will be held Nov. 16 at 1:15 p.m.

Turner remains in custody in the Kenosha County Detention Center on a $75,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint states that Turner pulled out of a gas station parking lot just after 9 p.m. and headed east in the westbound lanes of Highway 50, just east of Green Bay Road.

A witness who was behind Bulanow’s westbound motorcycle stated that Turner tried to turn north into the Aldi grocery store parking lot when the two vehicles collided.

The witness also stated that Turner “initially stopped, then fled the scene.”

The witness stopped and attempted to help Bulanow, but he had suffered “severe lacerations to his neck.” H died of blood loss at the scene.

Attorney Solis argued that it was likely that nobody would have been able to save Bulanow life, and that his client feared bystanders who witnessed the accident may have tried to harm him.

Rossell asked Solis if he was attempting to argue that being unable to save someone was grounds for leaving the scene of an accident.

“So if an individual is dead, then you don’t have to stop?” Rossell asked.

Solis agreed it wasn’t a defense, but he argued that, based on the trooper’s testimony, even if his client had stayed at the scene, nothing could have been done to save Bulanow.

“The question was asked if Mr. Turner would have been able to do anything, and the trooper indicated, ‘I don’t think your client would have known what to do,’” Solis said.

One of the witnesses testified that he followed behind Turner after he left the scene, Solis said. In the criminal complaint, the defendant told police he fled because he thought he had been “rammed from behind” and that he thought someone was trying to kill him because cars were following him.

“I believe that would be a defense to hit-and-run if Mr. Turner does feel that his life was in danger or he may risk some type of harm from anybody that was on the scene of the accident,” Solis said.

But there was no testimony or evidence presented in the preliminary to that fact, Solis admitted to Rossell.

As to the felony hit-and-run charge, Solis said a woman gave a statement that she observed Bulanow trying to pass her vehicle on the right shoulder before he collided with Turner.

“I believe that’s a defense to Count 2,” Solis said. “Based on that, we do object to bind over.”

ADA refutes defense

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the issues brought forward by Solis are meant for trial and not before.

At the heart of the matter, Binger said, is that Turner was required by law to stop and wait at the scene until police and medical personnel arrived, which he didn’t.

“Whether or not the defendant could have saved Mr. Bulanow’s life by CPR or some other resuscitation, that is not the legal standard,” Binger said. “People who kill other people in a traffic accident don’t get to drive away because they couldn’t save that person’s life after the collision.

“Mr. Turner had a legal responsibility to remain on the scene, and he did not. There is no testimony in the transcript that would excuse him from remaining on scene.”

Binger also dismissed the notion that Turner feared for his safety from bystanders who attempted to keep him at the scene.

“That is what bystanders do when they see a crime occur,” Binger said. “Defendants don’t get to flee the scene because they’re afraid of being held responsible for committing a crime. By fleeing the scene, that’s a second crime that Turner committed.”

Rossell agreed with Binger that there was more than sufficient evidence that a felony “probably” occurred, and ultimately dismissed the defense’s motion.

