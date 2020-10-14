Judge sets $100k bond in shooting incident

“The allegations in the complaint are extremely concerning of using a car as a battering ram to get another car to stop, then pulling a gun and firing a shot,” he said.

Police later located the vehicle at the defendant’s residence, where they observed front-end damage.

Lorberter eventually surrendered to the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team. During a search of the residence, police found three handguns, a 20-gauge shotgun, a cane and a set of pajama pants the defendant was seen wearing by one of the victims.

Lorberter spoke to police and stated he was in the area of the band shell when another vehicle was riding his rear bumper. He stated he attempted to allow the vehicle to pass, but was instead boxed in.

The defendant further stated he fired a “warning shot” into the air with his 9mm Ruger in an attempt to scare off the three to four other people in the vehicle. He also told police he had been attacked by individuals after he arrived at his residence, and he believed they were the same people he had encountered on Sheridan Road.